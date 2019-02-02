Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Airdrieonians v Dumbarton
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Hutton
- 2O'Neil
- 4Crighton
- 3MacDonald
- 7Stewart
- 5Millar
- 6Gallagher
- 8Conroy
- 11McIntosh
- 10Glass
- 9Duffy
Substitutes
- 12Carrick
- 14Wilkie
- 15Robertson
- 16Campbell
- 17McKenzie
- 18Edwards
- 19Page
Dumbarton
- 1Adam
- 6Carswell
- 18van Schaik
- 12Ferguson
- 2Ballantyne
- 15Paton
- 8Hutton
- 10Forbes
- 11Barr
- 20Thomas
- 7Melingui
Substitutes
- 5Perry
- 9Gallagher
- 16Armour
- 21Brennan
- 23Thomson
- 55Barr
- Referee:
- John McKendrick
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Declan Glass (Airdrieonians).
Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Grant Adam.
Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).
Foul by Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians).
David Ferguson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by David Hutton.
Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.
Hand ball by Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians).
Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).
Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Dumbarton 0. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leighton McIntosh.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.