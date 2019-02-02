Airdrieonians v Dumbarton

Scottish League One
Airdrieonians1Dumbarton0

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Hutton
  • 2O'Neil
  • 4Crighton
  • 3MacDonald
  • 7Stewart
  • 5Millar
  • 6Gallagher
  • 8Conroy
  • 11McIntosh
  • 10Glass
  • 9Duffy

Substitutes

  • 12Carrick
  • 14Wilkie
  • 15Robertson
  • 16Campbell
  • 17McKenzie
  • 18Edwards
  • 19Page

Dumbarton

  • 1Adam
  • 6Carswell
  • 18van Schaik
  • 12Ferguson
  • 2Ballantyne
  • 15Paton
  • 8Hutton
  • 10Forbes
  • 11Barr
  • 20Thomas
  • 7Melingui

Substitutes

  • 5Perry
  • 9Gallagher
  • 16Armour
  • 21Brennan
  • 23Thomson
  • 55Barr
Referee:
John McKendrick

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.

Attempt saved. Dom Thomas (Dumbarton) left footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Declan Glass (Airdrieonians).

Stuart Carswell (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Grant Adam.

Attempt saved. Ryan Conroy (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Boris Melingui (Dumbarton).

Foul by Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians).

David Ferguson (Dumbarton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by David Hutton.

Corner, Dumbarton. Conceded by Kieran MacDonald.

Hand ball by Scott Stewart (Airdrieonians).

Foul by Kieran Millar (Airdrieonians).

Ross Forbes (Dumbarton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Airdrieonians 1, Dumbarton 0. Darryl Duffy (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Leighton McIntosh.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

