Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Inverness CT v Partick Thistle
-
Line-ups
Inverness CT
- 21Mackay
- 2Rooney
- 22McKay
- 6McCart
- 29McHattie
- 7Polworth
- 15Welsh
- 4Chalmers
- 17McDonald
- 9Austin
- 19White
Substitutes
- 3Tremarco
- 5Donaldson
- 8McCauley
- 23Mackay
- 24Trafford
- 33Mackinnon
- 35Macgregor
Partick Thistle
- 15Hazard
- 31McMillan
- 43Saunders
- 5Anderson
- 2Elliott
- 17Slater
- 8Bannigan
- 21Fitzpatrick
- 3Penrice
- 7Spittal
- 19Storey
Substitutes
- 6McGinty
- 9Doolan
- 11Harkins
- 16McCarthy
- 23Sneddon
- 29Coulibaly
- 30Mansell
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away5
Live Text
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).
Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).
Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Anthony McDonald (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).
Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Anderson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.