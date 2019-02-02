Scottish Championship
Inverness CT0Partick Thistle0

Inverness CT v Partick Thistle

Line-ups

Inverness CT

  • 21Mackay
  • 2Rooney
  • 22McKay
  • 6McCart
  • 29McHattie
  • 7Polworth
  • 15Welsh
  • 4Chalmers
  • 17McDonald
  • 9Austin
  • 19White

Substitutes

  • 3Tremarco
  • 5Donaldson
  • 8McCauley
  • 23Mackay
  • 24Trafford
  • 33Mackinnon
  • 35Macgregor

Partick Thistle

  • 15Hazard
  • 31McMillan
  • 43Saunders
  • 5Anderson
  • 2Elliott
  • 17Slater
  • 8Bannigan
  • 21Fitzpatrick
  • 3Penrice
  • 7Spittal
  • 19Storey

Substitutes

  • 6McGinty
  • 9Doolan
  • 11Harkins
  • 16McCarthy
  • 23Sneddon
  • 29Coulibaly
  • 30Mansell
Referee:
David Lowe

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away5

Live Text

Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Sean Welsh (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Foul by Stuart Bannigan (Partick Thistle).

Jordan White (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Blair Spittal (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Nathan Austin (Inverness CT).

Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Liam Polworth (Inverness CT) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Anthony McDonald (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christie Elliott (Partick Thistle).

Kevin McHattie (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle).

Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Steven Anderson.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County23127437201743
2Ayr23117537211640
3Dundee Utd2311663230239
4Inverness CT2371333226634
5Queen of Sth237973426830
6Morton237882431-729
7Dunfermline236892228-626
8Alloa235992332-924
9Falkirk2356122134-1321
10Partick Thistle2355132135-1420
View full Scottish Championship table

