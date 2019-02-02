Scottish Championship
Dundee Utd1Morton0

Dundee United v Greenock Morton

Line-ups

Dundee Utd

  • 1Siegrist
  • 49Seaman
  • 55Connolly
  • 30Reynolds
  • 3Booth
  • 18Butcher
  • 47Harkes
  • 25Smith
  • 50Pawlett
  • 10Clark
  • 14Safranko

Substitutes

  • 4Frans
  • 7McMullan
  • 8Fyvie
  • 9Sow
  • 12Stanton
  • 15Nesbitt
  • 34Laidlaw

Morton

  • 23McCrorie
  • 14Tumilty
  • 2Kilday
  • 4Buchanan
  • 3Iredale
  • 7Millar
  • 15Dykes
  • 8McAlister
  • 20Kiltie
  • 11McHugh
  • 44Dallas

Substitutes

  • 1Gaston
  • 5Waddell
  • 6Telfer
  • 10Thomson
  • 12Tidser
  • 17O'Connell
  • 18Oliver
Referee:
Gavin Ross

Match Stats

Home TeamDundee UtdAway TeamMorton
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home5
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Calum Butcher (Dundee United).

Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Greg Kiltie (Morton).

Attempt blocked. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Dallas (Morton).

Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Chris Millar.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Goal!

Goal! Dundee United 1, Morton 0. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.

Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Greg Kiltie (Morton).

Corner, Morton. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.

Attempt blocked. Andrew Dallas (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Mark Connolly (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.

Cameron Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County23127437201743
2Ayr23117537211640
3Dundee Utd2311663230239
4Inverness CT2371333226634
5Queen of Sth237973426830
6Morton237882431-729
7Dunfermline236892228-626
8Alloa235992332-924
9Falkirk2356122134-1321
10Partick Thistle2355132135-1420
Find a club, activity or sport near you