Dundee United v Greenock Morton
- From the section Scottish Championship
Line-ups
Dundee Utd
- 1Siegrist
- 49Seaman
- 55Connolly
- 30Reynolds
- 3Booth
- 18Butcher
- 47Harkes
- 25Smith
- 50Pawlett
- 10Clark
- 14Safranko
Substitutes
- 4Frans
- 7McMullan
- 8Fyvie
- 9Sow
- 12Stanton
- 15Nesbitt
- 34Laidlaw
Morton
- 23McCrorie
- 14Tumilty
- 2Kilday
- 4Buchanan
- 3Iredale
- 7Millar
- 15Dykes
- 8McAlister
- 20Kiltie
- 11McHugh
- 44Dallas
Substitutes
- 1Gaston
- 5Waddell
- 6Telfer
- 10Thomson
- 12Tidser
- 17O'Connell
- 18Oliver
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Bob McHugh (Morton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Nicky Clark (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Greg Kiltie (Morton).
Attempt blocked. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Mark Reynolds (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Dallas (Morton).
Attempt missed. Nicky Clark (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Chris Millar.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Goal!
Goal! Dundee United 1, Morton 0. Pavol Safranko (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Robby McCrorie.
Attempt saved. Peter Pawlett (Dundee United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Calum Butcher (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Greg Kiltie (Morton).
Corner, Morton. Conceded by Mark Reynolds.
Attempt blocked. Andrew Dallas (Morton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Mark Connolly (Dundee United) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Gregor Buchanan.
Cameron Smith (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bob McHugh (Morton).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
