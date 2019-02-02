Scottish Championship
Alloa0Ayr0

Alloa Athletic v Ayr United

Line-ups

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 8Robertson
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 23Shields
  • 6Hetherington
  • 11Flannigan
  • 19Zanatta
  • 10Trouten

Substitutes

  • 7Cawley
  • 9Hamilton
  • 12Aitchison
  • 14Brown
  • 17Peggie
  • 31Henry

Ayr

  • 1Doohan
  • 27Smith
  • 30Muirhead
  • 5Rose
  • 3Harvie
  • 29Miller
  • 18Murdoch
  • 23Docherty
  • 11McDaid
  • 7Moffat
  • 17Shankland

Substitutes

  • 2Higgins
  • 8Crawford
  • 9Moore
  • 15Bell
  • 19Hare-Reid
  • 25McCowan
  • 28Cadden
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Live Text

Foul by Alan Trouten (Alloa Athletic).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County23127437201743
2Ayr23117537211640
3Dundee Utd2311663230239
4Inverness CT2371333226634
5Queen of Sth237973426830
6Morton237882431-729
7Dunfermline236892228-626
8Alloa235992332-924
9Falkirk2356122134-1321
10Partick Thistle2355132135-1420
