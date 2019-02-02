Scottish Championship
Dunfermline0Ross County0

Dunfermline Athletic v Ross County

Line-ups

Dunfermline

  • 40Scully
  • 2Williamson
  • 14Devine
  • 6Ashcroft
  • 3Longridge
  • 17Thomson
  • 19Vincent
  • 28CraigenBooked at 9mins
  • 7Higginbotham
  • 18El Bakhtaoui
  • 12Anderson

Substitutes

  • 11Connolly
  • 15Hippolyte
  • 20Gill
  • 22Morrison
  • 23Smith
  • 26Todd
  • 35Blair

Ross County

  • 1Fox
  • 2Fraser
  • 15Watson
  • 28van der Weg
  • 18Semple
  • 10McManus
  • 8Lindsay
  • 6Draper
  • 16Spence
  • 9Mckay
  • 19Graham

Substitutes

  • 7Gardyne
  • 12Boyle
  • 14Mullin
  • 21Munro
  • 27Stewart
  • 31Armstrong
  • 44Grivosti
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamDunfermlineAway TeamRoss County
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home3
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home5
Away6

Live Text

Foul by Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic).

Lewis Spence (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Danny Devine (Dunfermline Athletic).

Brian Graham (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).

Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).

Hand ball by Bruce Anderson (Dunfermline Athletic).

Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Lindsay.

Attempt missed. Billy Mckay (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic).

Lewis Spence (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

Faissal El Bakhtaoui (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Draper (Ross County).

Foul by Brian Graham (Ross County).

James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Brian Graham (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic).

Declan McManus (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Joseph Thomson (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt blocked. James Craigen (Dunfermline Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Kallum Higginbotham (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kenny van der Weg (Ross County).

Foul by Declan McManus (Ross County).

Jackson Longridge (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

