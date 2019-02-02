Scottish Championship
Falkirk1Queen of Sth0

Falkirk v Queen of the South

Line-ups

Falkirk

  • 43Burgoyne
  • 3McGhee
  • 5Edjenguele
  • 28McKenna
  • 23Dixon
  • 7Petravicius
  • 6Paton
  • 16McShane
  • 21Osman
  • 10Keillor-Dunn
  • 19Rudden

Substitutes

  • 2Kidd
  • 8Todorov
  • 12Mitchell
  • 14Robson
  • 22McKee
  • 24Lavery
  • 27Waddington

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 30Maguire
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 21Wilson
  • 9Aird
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 12McGrath
  • 17Murray
  • 19Bell
  • 20Leighfield
  • 27Irving
Referee:
Gavin Duncan

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamQueen of Sth
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).

Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

William Edjenguele (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Paul Paton (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).

Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).

Goal!

Goal! Falkirk 1, Queen of the South 0. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Paul Dixon.

Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County23127437201743
2Ayr23117537211640
3Dundee Utd2311663230239
4Inverness CT2371333226634
5Queen of Sth237973426830
6Morton237882431-729
7Dunfermline236892228-626
8Alloa235992332-924
9Falkirk2356122134-1321
10Partick Thistle2355132135-1420
