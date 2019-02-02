Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
Falkirk v Queen of the South
-
Line-ups
Falkirk
- 43Burgoyne
- 3McGhee
- 5Edjenguele
- 28McKenna
- 23Dixon
- 7Petravicius
- 6Paton
- 16McShane
- 21Osman
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 19Rudden
Substitutes
- 2Kidd
- 8Todorov
- 12Mitchell
- 14Robson
- 22McKee
- 24Lavery
- 27Waddington
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 30Maguire
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 21Wilson
- 9Aird
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 12McGrath
- 17Murray
- 19Bell
- 20Leighfield
- 27Irving
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Andy Stirling (Queen of the South) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Paul Dixon (Falkirk).
Iain Wilson (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
William Edjenguele (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Paul Paton (Falkirk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Queen of the South).
Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Jacobs (Queen of the South).
Goal!
Goal! Falkirk 1, Queen of the South 0. Davis Keillor-Dunn (Falkirk) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Paul Dixon.
Attempt saved. Stephen Dobbie (Queen of the South) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.