National League
Aldershot0Solihull Moors3

Aldershot Town 0-3 Solihull Moors

Nathan Blissett scored a hat-trick as Solihull Moors climbed to the top of the National League with a 3-0 win at Aldershot.

Blissett netted after 14 minutes and then added a second with 17 minutes to go, before heading in a third in stoppage time against an Aldershot side who barely registered a chance on goal.

Solihull took the lead as Blissett finished off a move which saw Jamey Osborne's free-kick to the back post headed down by Liam Daly.

With just under 30 minutes gone, Aldershot had their best opening of the game as Bernard Mensah took a quick free-kick to play in John Goddard, whose effort brought a good save out of Ryan Boot.

Solihull kept up the pressure in the second half and Adi Yussuf shot over from close range following Jamie Reckord's cross.

Blissett doubled the visitors' lead when substitute Jermaine Hylton slipped the ball through to the forward, who chipped it over goalkeeper Will Mannion.

The striker then headed over the onrushing Mannion four minutes into stoppage time to send his side top and leave Aldershot in the bottom three, five points adrift of safety.

Line-ups

Aldershot

  • 13Mannion
  • 6Elokobi
  • 12Bernard
  • 8HowellSubstituted forMcDonaghat 67'minutes
  • 24Finney
  • 22Menayese
  • 4McDonnell
  • 17Booty
  • 26GoddardSubstituted forGrantat 61'minutes
  • 9RendellSubstituted forGallagherat 81'minutes
  • 20Mensah

Substitutes

  • 1Cole
  • 15Lelan
  • 16Gallagher
  • 23McDonagh
  • 25Grant

Solihull Moors

  • 1Boot
  • 3Reckord
  • 5Daly
  • 4Storer
  • 25VaughanSubstituted forWilliamsat 79'minutes
  • 6Gudger
  • 7Osborne
  • 8Carter
  • 24HawkridgeSubstituted forHyltonat 67'minutes
  • 9YussufSubstituted forCarlineat 85'minutes
  • 13Blissett

Substitutes

  • 2Williams
  • 10Hylton
  • 12Carline
  • 15Flowers
  • 26Agboola
Referee:
Carl Brook
Attendance:
1,199

Live Text

Match ends, Aldershot Town 0, Solihull Moors 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Solihull Moors 3.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Solihull Moors 3. Nathan Blissett (Solihull Moors).

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. George Carline replaces Adi Yussuf.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Jake Gallagher replaces Scott Rendell.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Tyrone Williams replaces Lee Vaughan.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Solihull Moors 2. Nathan Blissett (Solihull Moors).

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Gerry McDonagh replaces Luke Howell.

Substitution

Substitution, Solihull Moors. Jermaine Hylton replaces Terry Hawkridge.

Substitution

Substitution, Aldershot Town. Reece Grant replaces John Goddard.

Second Half

Second Half begins Aldershot Town 0, Solihull Moors 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Aldershot Town 0, Solihull Moors 1.

Goal!

Goal! Aldershot Town 0, Solihull Moors 1. Nathan Blissett (Solihull Moors).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Solihull Moors33196852292363
2Leyton Orient321710553233061
3Wrexham32178738221659
4Fylde321512550252557
5Salford32169757332457
6Sutton United31151064234855
7Harrogate31158860421853
8Gateshead33157114132952
9Eastleigh32157104041-152
10Ebbsfleet321381145331247
11Barrow32119123335-242
12Bromley32118134446-241
13Hartlepool321010123543-840
14Dag & Red32116153840-239
15Boreham Wood32912113438-439
16Halifax31714102632-635
17Barnet27105122633-735
18Havant & Waterlooville32810144453-934
19Maidenhead United32104183455-2134
20Chesterfield31615103037-733
21Dover3389163452-1833
22Aldershot3277182654-2828
23Maidstone United3275202854-2626
24Braintree3267193155-2425
View full National League table

