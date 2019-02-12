Aldershot Town 0-3 Solihull Moors

Nathan Blissett scored a hat-trick as Solihull Moors climbed to the top of the National League with a 3-0 win at Aldershot.

Blissett netted after 14 minutes and then added a second with 17 minutes to go, before heading in a third in stoppage time against an Aldershot side who barely registered a chance on goal.

Solihull took the lead as Blissett finished off a move which saw Jamey Osborne's free-kick to the back post headed down by Liam Daly.

With just under 30 minutes gone, Aldershot had their best opening of the game as Bernard Mensah took a quick free-kick to play in John Goddard, whose effort brought a good save out of Ryan Boot.

Solihull kept up the pressure in the second half and Adi Yussuf shot over from close range following Jamie Reckord's cross.

Blissett doubled the visitors' lead when substitute Jermaine Hylton slipped the ball through to the forward, who chipped it over goalkeeper Will Mannion.

The striker then headed over the onrushing Mannion four minutes into stoppage time to send his side top and leave Aldershot in the bottom three, five points adrift of safety.

