Eastleigh v Barnet
-
- From the section Conference
Line-ups
Eastleigh
- 1Southwood
- 2Hare
- 6Hobson
- 19Hollands
- 15Wynter
- 14Boyce
- 3Green
- 17Miley
- 10Yeates
- 26Matthews
- 18Williamson
Substitutes
- 4Gobern
- 7McKnight
- 9McCallum
- 11Zebroski
- 16Dennett
Barnet
- 1Cousins
- 2Alexander
- 3Johnson
- 18Fonguck
- 6Robson
- 4Reynolds
- 16Taylor
- 21Elito
- 26Sweeney
- 27Mason-Clark
- 10Coulthirst
Substitutes
- 5Almeida Santos
- 7Tarpey
- 11Sparkes
- 13Matrevics
- 14Akinola
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match report to follow.