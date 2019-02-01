Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford

Roberto Pereyra scored twice when Watford beat Brighton 2-0 in August

TEAM NEWS

Brighton left-back Bernardo could return after five games out with a hamstring injury.

Winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh is available again after returning from Asian Cup duty with Iran.

Watford midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure is likely to miss a fourth successive match because of a knee injury.

Kiko Femenia (hamstring) and Sebastian Prodl (knee) are still out, while Tom Cleverley may be rested as he continues to build his match fitness.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Wilsonfooty: Just five points from the last nine games is the kind of tally which can disturb a manager's sleep.

Chris Hughton will be particularly frustrated that his Brighton side have twice let a two-goal lead slip since they last won in the league. After beating Crystal Palace on 4 December, they were 12 points above the relegation zone - that gap is now down to seven.

Watford's somewhat unfortunate loss at Wembley against Spurs on Wednesday ended a six-game unbeaten run. The Hornets have not finished a season in the top half of the top flight since 1987 - that's how good a campaign they're having.

After a somewhat nomadic coaching career which has taken him to Corfu and Kazan, Javi Gracia seems to have found his perfect home.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton: "Watford are a very good side, I saw them play against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday evening and they did very well.

"They're a consistent side and a different proposition perhaps to different seasons - I think they can finish high up the table from what I've seen recently."

Watford head coach Javi Gracia: "It's a tough moment for us, we have a demanding schedule and we know Brighton are playing well at home.

"They are strong, and we will try to show our best defence because we need it to have options to win."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I always find it difficult to predict how the Hornets will do, but I have a feeling Brighton will edge this one and get back to winning ways.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brighton's only win in the past eight league meetings came in the corresponding fixture last season (D3, L4).

That is the Seagulls' only home victory in the six most recent attempts against Watford.

Watford are looking to do the league double over Brighton for the first time since the 1973-74 season, when they were both in the third tier.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton could lose four top-flight games in a row in the same season for the first time since 1982.

The Seagulls have led 2-0 twice in the past four league matches but failed to win either (D1, L1).

They have scored 16 goals from a set piece this season, a joint-league high with Liverpool and Manchester United.

This will be Chris Hughton's fifth home league meeting with Watford, facing a different manager each time: Malky Mackay, Sean Dyche, Slavisa Jokanovic, Marco Silva and Javi Gracia.

Glenn Murray is one short of scoring 100 league goals for Brighton.

