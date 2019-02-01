Cardiff City v Bournemouth

Cardiff City will play at home for the first time since the disappearance of new signing Emiliano Sala

TEAM NEWS

Leandro Bacuna is expected to start for Cardiff after signing from Reading on transfer deadline day.

Harry Arter is ineligible to face his parent club, but Victor Camarasa and Josh Murphy could return after missing the midweek defeat by Arsenal.

Bournemouth's Callum Wilson has had minor knee surgery and will be out for a further three weeks, while Jefferson Lerma's ankle injury will be assessed.

Dominic Solanke could make his debut after overcoming a hamstring problem.

The striker was an unused substitute for the midweek win against Chelsea.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@johnrodercomm: The tragic disappearance of striker Emiliano Sala will affect everyone emotionally at the City of Cardiff stadium.

I was fortunate enough to regularly see Sala playing for Nantes over the past three and a half years in my role as a Ligue 1 commentator for BT Sport.

The Argentine striker looked to be a good fit for Cardiff to help in their attempt to move out of the bottom three, and this would have been his home debut.

Bournemouth arrive on the back of their hugely impressive win over Chelsea. However, the day will all be about one man who will not be there in person, but will be in everyone's thoughts and prayers.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock on his failed attempts to sign a new striker in the wake of Emiliano Sala's disappearance: "They didn't want to come after what's happened, so it has been a very difficult transfer window.

"We're in the Premier League, it's not all about money, it's all about trying to move mountains with a group of lads.

"We keep bouncing back after knocks. Whether it's good enough, who knows? It won't be for the lack of trying."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "The win against Chelsea will hopefully launch us into a new feeling that we can beat and compete against the top six.

"I think we have done that this year in terms of performances - the results haven't matched that.

"But first and foremost it is Cardiff...we just want to send all of our best wishes to Emiliano's family, Cardiff City supporters and everyone connected with the club. We are thinking of them during this time."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Cardiff might have been beaten at Arsenal but they played really well and everyone at the club deserves a huge amount of credit for the way they have dealt with the aftermath of Emiliano Sala's disappearance.

This, their first home game since Sala's plane went missing, is going to be another emotional occasion and it is going to be hard for them to deal with everything all over again.

Prediction: 0-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth are undefeated in the past four meetings, winning three and drawing one with an aggregate scoreline of 11-4.

Cardiff are without a win in the last five home encounters, drawing three and losing two.

The Bluebirds have won only two of their last 16 league fixtures against Bournemouth, both in the third tier: at home in April 1994 and away in February 2002, when Eddie Howe played for the Cherries.

Cardiff's most recent competitive victory against Bournemouth came away in the League Cup first round in August 2008.

Cardiff City

Cardiff are winless in their last five games in all competitions, losing four and scoring just one goal.

They have only scored two goals in their last seven fixtures in all competitions.

Their only victory in eight Premier League matches came at Leicester City on 29 December (D2, L5).

Cardiff could fail to score in three consecutive top-flight home fixtures for the first time since April 1957.

The Bluebirds are the only English league side yet to lead at half-time in a match in any competition this season.

Fourteen of Cardiff's 19 points this season, and four of their five wins, have been earned at home.

Bournemouth