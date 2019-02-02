Everton 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Everton have lost six of their past nine league and cup games

Wolverhampton Wanderers cemented their place in the Premier League's top seven with a third successive top-flight win as Everton once again conceded from a set-piece.

Ruben Neves fired the visitors ahead with a penalty after Leighton Baines had fouled Matt Doherty.

Everton equalised through Andre Gomes, the on-loan Barcelona player, lashing past Rui Patricio before Wolves restored their lead from a free-kick.

Raul Jimenez headed home Joao Moutinho's set-piece before Leander Dendoncker sealed a thoroughly deserved three points with a volley.

The game was stopped for around three minutes in the second half to remove a black cat from the pitch.

What now for Everton?

There were seven additional minutes at the finish, partly due to the time it took to get the cat off the pitch, and thousands of Everton fans had already left Goodison Park by the time referee Lee Mason blew the final whistle.

This was Everton's sixth defeat in nine league and cup games - and their 10th in the Premier League this season.

Knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Millwall last week and unable to string together a positive run of results in the top tier, the season is already threatening to peter out with 13 matches left.

They were edgy and anxious, a team lacking in confidence, against Wolves.

Marco Silva's side got off to an awful start when Baines, who passed a late fitness test, conceded an early penalty before the captain limped off early.

Although Gomes equalised with a lovely finish, Wolves' second goal was a disaster for Everton - Michael Keane's needless foul resulting in a free-kick which an unmarked Jimenez scored.

That was the 15th league and cup goal Everton have conceded from a set-piece this season.

The Toffees are already enduring the longest trophy-free period in the club's history.

They now face a mediocre mid-table finish unless Silva can sort his team out quickly.

Are Wolves the 'best of the rest'?

The season just gets better and better for impressive Wolves.

Last season's second-tier champions can add Everton to the list of teams they have beaten away from home - a list which includes West Ham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Tottenham.

This was as good a performance as Nuno Espirito Santo's side have produced since winning promotion.

Wolves were sharp, clinical and full of creativity on Merseyside as theyscored three or more goals in three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since March 1980.

Neves sent Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot for the first goal - only his second goal from inside the box form Wolves - while Jimenez could not believe his luck at Everton's awful marking for the second.

Dendoncker, who is on loan from Anderlecht, dispatched a wonderful volley for the third as Wolves moved seven points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.

At this rate, the Black Country club are looking like strong candidates to finish right behind the so-called big six clubs.

Man of the match - Diogo Jota (Wolves)

There were some standout candidates for Wolves - Joao Moutinho, Raul Jiminez and Ruben Neves. Diogo Jota was excellent too and Everton's defence struggled to deal with the Portugese forward

Everton's poor run against teams above them - the stats

Everton have won just one of their nine Premier League games this season against teams starting the day higher than them in the table - losing the last five in a row.

Wolves have won 11 Premier League games this season - their joint-highest tally in a single Premier League campaign.

Everton's Andre Gomes scored his first Premier League goal in what was his 17th appearance in the competition.

Wolves' Raul Jiminez has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Wolves player this season (nine goals, five assists).

What's next?

It doesn't get any easier for Everton. Manchester City visit Goodison Park on Wednesday in the Premier League (19:45 GMT), while Wolves are in action on Tuesday when they entertain League One Shrewsbury in an FA Cup fourth-round replay.