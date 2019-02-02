Match ends, Everton 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.
Everton 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Wolverhampton Wanderers cemented their place in the Premier League's top seven with a third successive top-flight win as Everton once again conceded from a set-piece.
Ruben Neves fired the visitors ahead with a penalty after Leighton Baines had fouled Matt Doherty.
Everton equalised through Andre Gomes, the on-loan Barcelona player, lashing past Rui Patricio before Wolves restored their lead from a free-kick.
Raul Jimenez headed home Joao Moutinho's set-piece before Leander Dendoncker sealed a thoroughly deserved three points with a volley.
The game was stopped for around three minutes in the second half to remove a black cat from the pitch.
What now for Everton?
There were seven additional minutes at the finish, partly due to the time it took to get the cat off the pitch, and thousands of Everton fans had already left Goodison Park by the time referee Lee Mason blew the final whistle.
This was Everton's sixth defeat in nine league and cup games - and their 10th in the Premier League this season.
Knocked out of the FA Cup by Championship side Millwall last week and unable to string together a positive run of results in the top tier, the season is already threatening to peter out with 13 matches left.
They were edgy and anxious, a team lacking in confidence, against Wolves.
Marco Silva's side got off to an awful start when Baines, who passed a late fitness test, conceded an early penalty before the captain limped off early.
Although Gomes equalised with a lovely finish, Wolves' second goal was a disaster for Everton - Michael Keane's needless foul resulting in a free-kick which an unmarked Jimenez scored.
That was the 15th league and cup goal Everton have conceded from a set-piece this season.
The Toffees are already enduring the longest trophy-free period in the club's history.
They now face a mediocre mid-table finish unless Silva can sort his team out quickly.
Are Wolves the 'best of the rest'?
The season just gets better and better for impressive Wolves.
Last season's second-tier champions can add Everton to the list of teams they have beaten away from home - a list which includes West Ham, Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Tottenham.
This was as good a performance as Nuno Espirito Santo's side have produced since winning promotion.
Wolves were sharp, clinical and full of creativity on Merseyside as theyscored three or more goals in three consecutive top-flight matches for the first time since March 1980.
Neves sent Jordan Pickford the wrong way from the penalty spot for the first goal - only his second goal from inside the box form Wolves - while Jimenez could not believe his luck at Everton's awful marking for the second.
Dendoncker, who is on loan from Anderlecht, dispatched a wonderful volley for the third as Wolves moved seven points behind sixth-placed Manchester United.
At this rate, the Black Country club are looking like strong candidates to finish right behind the so-called big six clubs.
Man of the match - Diogo Jota (Wolves)
Everton's poor run against teams above them - the stats
- Everton have won just one of their nine Premier League games this season against teams starting the day higher than them in the table - losing the last five in a row.
- Wolves have won 11 Premier League games this season - their joint-highest tally in a single Premier League campaign.
- Everton's Andre Gomes scored his first Premier League goal in what was his 17th appearance in the competition.
- Wolves' Raul Jiminez has been directly involved in more Premier League goals than any other Wolves player this season (nine goals, five assists).
What's next?
It doesn't get any easier for Everton. Manchester City visit Goodison Park on Wednesday in the Premier League (19:45 GMT), while Wolves are in action on Tuesday when they entertain League One Shrewsbury in an FA Cup fourth-round replay.
Line-ups
Everton
- 1Pickford
- 23ColemanSubstituted forCalvert-Lewinat 73'minutes
- 4KeaneBooked at 44mins
- 5ZoumaBooked at 16mins
- 3BainesSubstituted forKennyat 37'minutes
- 8André Gomes
- 11WalcottSubstituted forLookmanat 60'minutes
- 26DaviesBooked at 76mins
- 10G Sigurdsson
- 30Richarlison
- 14Tosun
Substitutes
- 16McCarthy
- 18Schneiderlin
- 20Bernard
- 22Stekelenburg
- 29Calvert-Lewin
- 31Lookman
- 43Kenny
Wolves
- 11Rui Patrício
- 5Bennett
- 16CoadyBooked at 56mins
- 15Boly
- 2Doherty
- 32Dendoncker
- 8NevesSubstituted forSaïssat 49'minutes
- 28João Moutinho
- 19Castro Otto
- 9JiménezSubstituted forTraoréat 89'minutes
- 18JotaSubstituted forHélder Costaat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Cavaleiro
- 10Hélder Costa
- 17Gibbs-White
- 21Ruddy
- 27Saïss
- 37Traoré
- 47John
- Referee:
- Lee Mason
- Attendance:
- 39,380
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3.
Attempt missed. Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tom Davies.
Attempt blocked. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Richarlison.
Hand ball by Adama Traoré (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Adama Traoré replaces Raúl Jiménez.
Foul by André Gomes (Everton).
Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny with a cross.
Attempt missed. Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonjoe Kenny.
Tom Davies (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jonny (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Ryan Bennett tries a through ball, but Raúl Jiménez is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by João Moutinho.
Attempt saved. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Richarlison.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hélder Costa replaces Diogo Jota.
Booking
Tom Davies (Everton) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Tom Davies (Everton).
Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Richarlison (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Cenk Tosun (Everton).
Romain Saïss (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Michael Keane (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Dominic Calvert-Lewin replaces Seamus Coleman.
Gylfi Sigurdsson (Everton) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Raúl Jiménez (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt blocked. Tom Davies (Everton) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
André Gomes (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Everton).
Goal!
Goal! Everton 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 3. Leander Dendoncker (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Attempt blocked. Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raúl Jiménez.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Ademola Lookman replaces Theo Walcott.