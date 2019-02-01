Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United

Son Heung-min has scored eight goals in his last nine league and cup appearances for Spurs

TEAM NEWS

Tottenham are again without Dele Alli and Harry Kane, while Ben Davies' groin problem will be monitored.

Kieran Trippier, Erik Lamela and Lucas Moura came off the bench in midweek and will hope to earn recalls to the starting line-up.

Newcastle could name the same side which defeated Manchester City on Tuesday.

New signing Miguel Almiron, who has joined from Atlanta United, is not yet available as he is awaits a visa.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Jonathan Pearce: Tottenham's late goals to secure victory against Watford should turn their season in the right direction again after back-to-back cup defeats. The win opened up a seven-point gap to Arsenal below them in fourth place.

More importantly, it renewed belief that they can beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League this month.

The return of Son Heung-min from Asian Cup duty is equally crucial. He has eight goals in his last nine club games.

Newcastle's shock win over Manchester City and the big-money signing of Miguel Almiron have renewed Tyneside hopes of staying up. The Paraguayan was brilliant in Lanus' unlikely Argentine title win in 2016.

But this is tough. They've lost seven successive games at Wembley since the 1955 FA Cup final. I can't see that trend changing.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I think Spurs will find it tough going on Saturday.

That win over City was such a good one for Newcastle that it would not surprise me if they did something similar at Wembley, sitting in to nick a point.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham beat Newcastle 2-1 at Wembley last season, ending a run of three consecutive Premier League home defeats against the Magpies.

Spurs are chasing a fourth consecutive league win against Newcastle - they last did that between 2004 and 2005.

None of Tottenham's last 20 Premier League home games in this fixture have ended as a draw (W12, L8).

Tottenham Hotspur

Victory or defeat would ensure Tottenham set a Premier League record for most consecutive matches without a draw. They have matched Bolton's tally of 28 games, set in 2011.

Spurs have lost just one of their past 26 home league games in February (W18, D7) - that was a 4-0 defeat by Manchester United in 2007.

Tottenham have won successive Premier League games despite conceding the first goal. They have never won three in a row after conceding first.

Spurs have won all 12 of their league matches this season against sides currently in the bottom half.

Tottenham have scored a league-high 13 headed goals this season, while opponents Newcastle have conceded nine headers - more than any other side.

Son Heung-min has scored eight goals in his past nine league and cup appearances for Spurs.

Jan Vertonghen is one shy of 200 Premier League appearances.

Newcastle United