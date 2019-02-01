Burnley v Southampton

Peter Crouch is poised to begin another chapter in his Premier League career against one of his former clubs

TEAM NEWS

Burnley will assess new signing Peter Crouch in training before deciding whether to give him his Clarets debut.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Robbie Brady could return from respective thigh and groin injuries.

Southampton midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg should be fit despite suffering a cut to his head in the midweek draw against Crystal Palace.

Forward Charlie Austin is nursing an ankle problem and is a doubt for Saturday's game.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@alistairmann01: It says a great deal about their equally poor starts to the campaign that, despite both currently enjoying their best runs of the season, these two clubs still sit immediately above the bottom three.

Like Southampton, Burnley have begun 2019 unbeaten in the league and currently only Manchester United can boast a longer unblemished run; indeed, the Clarets would have stood proudly atop that form table had they not been breached twice in the final moments at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

Recent history tells us that this fixture yields few goals, so whichever side scores first this weekend may well be the one pulling further clear from the drop zone.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Burnley manager Sean Dyche on new signing Peter Crouch: "There's no issue about his fitness and I think he has an intention and a desire to still make a mark in football.

"We know what a good character he is, and he still has that edge. We know he's an effective footballer and he has a hunger to come here and make a mark."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl: "Burnley are a team that also is fighting for everything and it is not easy to take points in such games.

"But I saw also that these type of games we are playing now we have the mentality and we have the character to win them, and that's what we want to do.

"It's more important that we go unbeaten against these types of opponents."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Seeing Southampton recover to get a point in their game against Crystal Palace was another mark of their recent improvement.

But the Clarets are unbeaten in the Premier League in 2019 and - as I have said before - I think the old Burnley are back.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

The two teams played out a 0-0 draw on the opening day of the season, and there have only been four goals in the past four meetings.

All three of Burnley's Premier League wins against Southampton have been by a score of 1-0.

Southampton's only victory in nine top-flight visits to Turf Moor came in March 1971, when Mick Channon scored the only goal (D2, L6).

Burnley

After a run of nine defeats in 11 league games, Burnley are unbeaten in their last five (W3, D2). The club Premier League record is six games without defeat.

The Clarets have won three of their past four home league fixtures - but lost the other 5-1 to Everton.

They haven't won any of their last 13 Premier League matches played in February (D6, L7).

Burnley have conceded eight Premier League goals in the 90th minute or later this season, more than any other side.

They have gone 67 Premier League games without being awarded a penalty, a run that stretches back to April 2017.

Chris Wood has four goals in his last seven appearances in all competitions.

Peter Crouch has scored for six different clubs in the Premier League and is vying to equal Craig Bellamy's record of seven.

Southampton