Crystal Palace 2-0 Fulham: Eagles grind out victory

Jeffrey Schlupp's 87th-minute goal was his fourth Premier League goal of the season

Crystal Palace claimed a hard-fought victory over a lacklustre Fulham at Selhurst Park.

Palace captain Luka Milivojevic opened the scoring from the spot mid-way through the first half after Cyrus Christie handled in the area.

Jeffrey Schlupp then added a late second as he tapped the rebound following a Sergio Rico's fantastic save to deny deadline-day arrival Michy Batshuayi, who had come on moments earlier.

Victory sees the Eagles rise to 14th - with only their third home league win of the season - while Fulham remain 19th - seven points clear of safety.

Palace grind their way to victory

Prior to Fulham's visit to Selhurst Park, the Eagles had only claimed two wins from 11 home league games this season, despite their impressive away form.

However, they won their first home match since mid-December by beating the Cottagers in a game of few chances.

The Eagles, who were without the suspended Wilfried Zaha, took the lead on 25 minutes when Milivojevic slotted home from the spot after Christie handballed as he went up for a header with Christian Benteke.

And Benteke, who made his first start since September, almost doubled their lead on the brink of half-time, as his powerfully struck overhead kick struck the crossbar.

But while Fulham held most of the possession, they failed to create many openings, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka putting in a particularly impressive performance at right-back.

Fulham keeper Sergio Rico had to be alert in the second half to keep out efforts from Jordan Ayew and Schlupp at his near post while Mamadou Sakho headed wide when he should have scored.

But the Eagles did not extend their lead until the 87th minute when Schlupp was on hand to poke home after Batshuayi, who joined the club late on deadline day, had forced a superb save from Rico just minutes after coming on.

Fulham's wait for an away win goes on

Claudio Ranieri said his side were "alive" in the battle against relegation following Tuesday night's impressive comeback win over Brighton, however, they failed to carry that momentum to Selhurst Park.

Despite the fact they dominated possession for much of the first half, they were unable to prise open Palace's resolute defence with their only real chance falling to Aleksandar Mitrovic on 11 minutes, but he could only head wide.

And, while they huffed and puffed in the second period, Palace keeper Vincente Guaita did not have a save of note to make.

Mitrovic, who scored twice in the Cottagers' midweek victory, was bereft of service throughout as his team-mates' final balls were poor time and time again.

"The service to Mitrovic was not good enough. We spoke a lot about crosses, crosses, crosses. I tried to do something - I put another striker on but it wasn't good," Ranieri said.

"The first half was good until the penalty, we had the match in our hands. But they deserved to win in the second half, they were better than us."

The result leaves Fulham still waiting for their first Premier League away win of the season - they have taken just two points on the road.

And, while the record may not make for happy reading for Ranieri, the Italian himself is now 21 Premier League away matches without a win.

Man of the match - Aaron Wan-Bissaka

The 21-year-old put in an assured, mature performance at right-back, making a team-high five tackles, four clearances and completing 80% of his passes

'I met my team-mates today' - what they said

Crystal Palace forward Michy Batshuayi: "It's a very important win, it's good for the team and for me too. I feel good to be here but I need to train with the team. It's a good start.

"I met my team-mates today! I will bring as much as I can to help the team to win."

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson: "In the second half we played well - first half I have to give Fulham credit, they were very good and we were fortunate. It was a strange penalty, I can't understand what has gone through the defender's head.

"We look more dangerous from corners - there are positives for us. Michy Batshuayi did so well to create the second goal. We will need these players who came on."

Fulham manager Claudio Ranieri: "We were controlling the match in the first half but the penalty changed the match.

"We were in trouble from the beginning but we will continue to be positive, be strong. It's important to be optimistic. We have a target in our mind."

Cottagers' London derby woes continue - the best stats

Fulham are the first side in English top-flight history to lose eight consecutive London derby matches.

They have conceded more away goals than any other Premier League team this season (32).

Crystal Palace have won just two of their last 14 Premier League London derbies (W2 D3 L9), with both victories coming against Fulham.

Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp has scored as many Premier League goals this season (4) as he did in his previous four campaigns combined (99 apps).

Since his Premier League debut for Palace, Luka Milivojevic has scored more goals than any other player at the club (19).

Palace have done the league double over Fulham for the first time since the 1929-30 season.

What's next?

Fulham face Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United at Craven Cottage in next Saturday's early game (12:30 GMT), while Palace host West Ham later that day (15:00).