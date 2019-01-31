Rangers v St Mirren
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
- Rangers have never previously lost at home to St. Mirren in the Scottish Premiership (P11 W9 D2 L0).
- St. Mirren have lost 11 of their past 13 Scottish Premiership games against Rangers, their only win in this time coming on Christmas Eve, 2011 (D1).
- Rangers are looking to win three consecutive matches in all competitions for just the second time under Steven Gerrard having previously done so in October 2018.
- St. Mirren have kept just one clean sheet across their past 18 away top-flight matches (W2 D2 L14), conceding 43 goals in those games while scoring just 10 in reply.
- Scottish Premiership top scorer Alfredo Morelos (13 goals) has been directly involved in 14 goals in his past 14 league games for Rangers, scoring 11 and assisting three.