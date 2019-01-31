Hibernian v Aberdeen
- From the section Scottish Premiership
- Hibernian have managed only one win in their past 13 Scottish Premiership clashes with Aberdeen (D4 L8), a 2-0 triumph in February 2018.
- Aberdeen have lost only one of their past 12 away league games against Hibernian (W6 D5), keeping seven clean sheets in those matches.
- Hibs haven't lost back-to-back home Scottish Premiership fixtures since April 2014 - they lost 0-1 to Hearts in their last home league match in December 2018.
- Aberdeen have won each of their past four away league games, last winning more in a row within the same top-flight campaign when they won their final five away matches of the 2016-17 season.
- Gary Mackay-Steven has been directly involved in 10 goals in his 14 Scottish Premiership appearances against Hibernian (seven goals, three assists), including six in six for Aberdeen (five goals, one assist).