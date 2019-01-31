Scottish Premiership
Hamilton15:00Dundee
Venue: The Hope CBD Stadium

Hamilton Academical v Dundee

  • Hamilton have lost each of their past four league games against Dundee, this after having won each of the four beforehand.
  • Dundee have won back-to-back visits to Hamilton; they had won just one of their first six away games against them in the Scottish Premiership before this (D1 L4).
  • Since the beginning of 2018, Hamilton have lost 30 of their 40 league games (W7 D3), at least five more than any other side in the Scottish Premiership, with their opponents Dundee having lost 25 of 39 matches.
  • Dundee, who beat Hearts 2-1 in their last away league game, are aiming for back-to-back league victories on the road for the first time since January 2018.
  • Dundee's Craig Curran has scored six goals in his nine top-flight starts versus Hamilton, more than he has against any other club in the Scottish Premiership.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic23163455144151
2Rangers23136447182945
3Kilmarnock23136434211345
4Aberdeen23134637241343
5Hearts2312382928139
6St Johnstone2311482628-237
7Hibernian238873324932
8Livingston238692623330
9Motherwell2383122233-1127
10Hamilton2342171449-3514
11Dundee2334161748-3113
12St Mirren2333171646-3012
