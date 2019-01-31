Scottish Premiership
Motherwell15:00Livingston
Venue: Fir Park

Motherwell v Livingston

  • Motherwell are unbeaten in their past six home games against Livingston in the Scottish Premiership (W4 D2) since a 5-1 defeat in October 2002.
  • Livingston's 2-0 win over Motherwell, the last time the two sides met, ended an eight-match winless streak against the Steelmen in the top-flight (D2 L6).
  • Motherwell have won three consecutive league matches; they last won more in succession in the Scottish Premiership in April 2016 (run of five).
  • Livingston have picked up just seven points from their past 66 available in away Scottish Premiership matches (P22 W1 D4).
  • David Turnbull has been directly involved in five of Motherwell's past eight league goals, scoring three and assisting two.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic23163455144151
2Rangers23136447182945
3Kilmarnock23136434211345
4Aberdeen23134637241343
5Hearts2312382928139
6St Johnstone2311482628-237
7Hibernian238873324932
8Livingston238692623330
9Motherwell2383122233-1127
10Hamilton2342171449-3514
11Dundee2334161748-3113
12St Mirren2333171646-3012
