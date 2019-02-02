Swindon Town P-P Forest Green Rovers
-
- From the section League Two
Saturday's League Two game between Swindon Town and Forest Green Rovers has been postponed because of unsafe areas surrounding the County Ground.
Saturday's League Two game between Swindon Town and Forest Green Rovers has been postponed because of unsafe areas surrounding the County Ground.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|29
|17
|8
|4
|53
|29
|24
|59
|2
|Mansfield
|30
|14
|13
|3
|45
|23
|22
|55
|3
|Bury
|30
|15
|8
|7
|58
|36
|22
|53
|4
|Forest Green
|30
|13
|12
|5
|46
|28
|18
|51
|5
|Carlisle
|30
|16
|3
|11
|48
|35
|13
|51
|6
|MK Dons
|29
|14
|8
|7
|46
|26
|20
|50
|7
|Exeter
|29
|13
|8
|8
|39
|29
|10
|47
|8
|Colchester
|30
|13
|7
|10
|45
|35
|10
|46
|9
|Stevenage
|30
|13
|5
|12
|35
|38
|-3
|44
|10
|Tranmere
|29
|11
|9
|9
|42
|38
|4
|42
|11
|Crewe
|30
|12
|5
|13
|33
|37
|-4
|41
|12
|Swindon
|30
|10
|10
|10
|33
|39
|-6
|40
|13
|Newport
|28
|11
|7
|10
|38
|45
|-7
|40
|14
|Oldham
|29
|10
|9
|10
|42
|37
|5
|39
|15
|Grimsby
|30
|11
|4
|15
|30
|38
|-8
|37
|16
|Crawley
|30
|11
|3
|16
|35
|42
|-7
|36
|17
|Northampton
|29
|7
|13
|9
|38
|39
|-1
|34
|18
|Port Vale
|30
|8
|9
|13
|27
|37
|-10
|33
|19
|Cheltenham
|29
|8
|8
|13
|35
|45
|-10
|32
|20
|Cambridge
|30
|9
|5
|16
|28
|50
|-22
|32
|21
|Yeovil
|28
|7
|9
|12
|30
|34
|-4
|30
|22
|Morecambe
|30
|7
|8
|15
|30
|47
|-17
|29
|23
|Macclesfield
|30
|7
|6
|17
|29
|48
|-19
|27
|24
|Notts County
|29
|4
|9
|16
|29
|59
|-30
|21