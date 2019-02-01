League Two
Grimsby15:00Newport
Venue: Blundell Park

Grimsby Town v Newport County

Kristian Dennis
Kristian Dennis has scored three league goals for Notts County this season

Grimsby Town could give a debut to deadline-day signing Kristian Dennis in Saturday's home League Two game against Newport County.

The striker has joined on loan from rock-bottom Notts County but Grimsby will be without the suspended Harry Davis and James McKeown.

Newport hope to have their deadline-day signings Adebayo Azeez, Ben Kennedy and Harry McKirdy available.

County are 13th in League Two, three points ahead of 15th placed Grimsby.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd February 2019

  • Port ValePort ValePTranmereTranmere RoversP
    Match postponed - Frozen Pitch
  • BuryBury15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00CambridgeCambridge United
  • ExeterExeter City15:00MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00NewportNewport County
  • MansfieldMansfield Town15:00MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town
  • NorthamptonNorthampton Town15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • Notts CountyNotts County15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00MorecambeMorecambe
  • StevenageStevenage15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • SwindonSwindon Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City29178453292459
2Mansfield301413345232255
3Bury30158758362253
4Forest Green301312546281851
5Carlisle301631148351351
6MK Dons29148746262050
7Exeter29138839291047
8Colchester301371045351046
9Stevenage30135123538-344
10Tranmere2911994238442
11Crewe30125133337-441
12Swindon301010103339-640
13Newport28117103845-740
14Oldham29109104237539
15Grimsby30114153038-837
16Crawley30113163542-736
17Northampton2971393839-134
18Port Vale3089132737-1033
19Cheltenham2988133545-1032
20Cambridge3095162850-2232
21Yeovil2879123034-430
22Morecambe3078153047-1729
23Macclesfield3076172948-1927
24Notts County2949162959-3021
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you