Accrington Stanley P-P Blackpool

Saturday's League One game between Accrington Stanley and Blackpool has been postponed because of a frozen pitch.

Saturday 2nd February 2019

  • AccringtonAccrington Stanley15:00BlackpoolBlackpool
  • BarnsleyBarnsley15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • BurtonBurton Albion15:00Oxford UtdOxford United
  • CoventryCoventry City15:00GillinghamGillingham
  • FleetwoodFleetwood Town15:00CharltonCharlton Athletic
  • PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
  • PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00LutonLuton Town
  • SouthendSouthend United15:00Bristol RoversBristol Rovers
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
  • WalsallWalsall15:00RochdaleRochdale
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00BradfordBradford City

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton30188458273162
2Portsmouth29176649301957
3Barnsley29168551262556
4Charlton30166847311654
5Sunderland271411248262253
6Peterborough30131074940949
7Doncaster28137851371446
8Blackpool29111083127443
9Wycombe30119104142-142
10Fleetwood30109114134739
11Coventry30116133136-539
12Southend29122153835338
13Burton29107123939037
14Scunthorpe30107133854-1637
15Accrington2899102736-936
16Walsall2998123345-1235
17Plymouth3096153852-1433
18Gillingham2995153948-932
19Shrewsbury29710123239-731
20Oxford Utd29710123746-931
21Bradford3094173651-1531
22Rochdale3087153661-2531
23Bristol Rovers2978142732-529
24Wimbledon2965182245-2323
