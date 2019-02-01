Leeds United v Norwich City
Championship leaders Leeds United will host second-placed Norwich City at a sold-out Elland Road on Saturday.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites would go six points clear at the top with victory, while the Canaries will leapfrog Leeds on goal difference if they win.
Tyler Roberts is set for his first league start since October and Pontus Jansson is back after Leeds boss Bielsa named his side two days in advance.
Philip Heise may make his Norwich debut after joining from Dynamo Dresden.
Midfielder Emiliano Buendia is expected to be fit after featuring in last week's 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, but Louis Thompson and Carlton Morris are still out.
Argentine Bielsa, who revealed his Leeds starting XI during his pre-match news conference on Thursday, will also have full-back Barry Douglas back on the bench.
The Whites won the reverse fixture at Carrow Road in August 3-0, thanks to goals from Mateusz Klich, Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez.
Match facts
- Leeds are looking to complete a league double over Norwich for the first time since the 1980-81 season.
- Norwich have won just one of their last nine visits to Leeds in all competitions (D4 L4), a 2-0 win in April 2015.
- Leeds have lost three of their last five Championship games (W2), as many as they had in their previous 25 in the competition (W16 D6 L3).
- Norwich have lost just one of their last 17 Championship matches (W10 D6), and are unbeaten in their last 12 on the road (W6 D6).
- Leeds' Pablo Hernandez (11) has provided more assists than any other Championship player this season.
- Norwich's Teemu Pukki has been directly involved in 16 goals in his last 14 league games (12 goals, 4 assists).