Leeds United v Norwich City

Tyler Roberts has not scored for Leeds since their 1-0 win at Hull on 2 October

Championship leaders Leeds United will host second-placed Norwich City at a sold-out Elland Road on Saturday.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites would go six points clear at the top with victory, while the Canaries will leapfrog Leeds on goal difference if they win.

Tyler Roberts is set for his first league start since October and Pontus Jansson is back after Leeds boss Bielsa named his side two days in advance.

Philip Heise may make his Norwich debut after joining from Dynamo Dresden.

Midfielder Emiliano Buendia is expected to be fit after featuring in last week's 2-2 draw against Sheffield United, but Louis Thompson and Carlton Morris are still out.

Argentine Bielsa, who revealed his Leeds starting XI during his pre-match news conference on Thursday, will also have full-back Barry Douglas back on the bench.

The Whites won the reverse fixture at Carrow Road in August 3-0, thanks to goals from Mateusz Klich, Ezgjan Alioski and Pablo Hernandez.

Match facts