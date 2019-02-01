Reading v Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Tammy Abraham is the leading scorer in the Championship with 19 league goals

Championship strugglers Reading signing may be without new striker Nelson Oliveira for the visit of Dean Smith's play-off contenders Aston Villa.

The Norwich loan man made a goalscoring debut on Tuesday with a penalty in the 1-1 draw at Bolton before suffering a minor adductor problem.

Villa have their two new loan signings available - defender Tyrone Mings and midfielder Tom Carroll.

But wide man Andre Green has now joined Jack Grealish on the sidelines.

As well as Grealish's ongoing shin problem, Green is out for a number of weeks after picking up a hamstring injury following his return from loan at Portsmouth.

Reading start the day in 22nd place, a point adrift of safety - and 18 behind 10th-placed Villa, who are four points outside the top six.

