Championship
Brentford15:00Blackburn
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Blackburn Rovers

Harry Chapman
Harry Chapman has re-signed for Middlesbrough, the club where he began his career as a trainee
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has forward Sergi Canos pressing to retain his starting place after scoring in the 3-3 FA Cup fourth-round draw at Barnet.

Midfielders Emiliano Marcondes (ankle) and Lewis Macleod (hamstring) continue their rehabilitation.

Blackburn Rovers are again without captain Charlie Mulgrew who has resumed full training after a hamstring injury.

Winger Harry Chapman could make his debut after re-joining Rovers from Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Match facts

  • Brentford have lost each of their past four league matches against Blackburn, a run stretching back to March 2016.
  • Blackburn are looking to win three consecutive away league matches against Brentford for the first time.
  • After a run of six league games without a win during November and December (D1 L5), Brentford are unbeaten in their last six in the Championship (W3 D3).
  • Blackburn have lost one of their previous nine away league visits to London (W4 D4), a 0-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic in April 2018.
  • Blackburn are on the current joint-longest winning streak in the Championship (along with Bristol City), winning each of their past four games, including the last three without conceding.
  • 10 of Blackburn's last 12 Championship goals have come in the second half of games.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea29118104035541
12Birmingham2991374336740
13Hull29117114138340
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2959153244-1224
23Bolton2958161943-2423
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
View full Championship table

