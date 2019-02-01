Sheffield United v Bolton Wanderers

Scott Hogan scored nine goals in all competitions for Aston Villa last season

Deadline-day signing Scott Hogan is likely to make his Sheffield United debut after arriving on loan from Championship rivals Aston Villa.

The striker has joined the third-placed Blades until the end of the season.

Bolton Wanderers, whose only two away league wins this season were back in August, have fitness worries over Ben Alnwick, Mark Beevers and Marc Wilson.

Midfielder Joe Williams (thigh) and winger Yanic Wildschut (ankle) both remain sidelined.

Match facts