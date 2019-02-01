Championship
Sheff Utd15:00Bolton
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Bolton Wanderers

Scott Hogan
Scott Hogan scored nine goals in all competitions for Aston Villa last season
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Deadline-day signing Scott Hogan is likely to make his Sheffield United debut after arriving on loan from Championship rivals Aston Villa.

The striker has joined the third-placed Blades until the end of the season.

Bolton Wanderers, whose only two away league wins this season were back in August, have fitness worries over Ben Alnwick, Mark Beevers and Marc Wilson.

Midfielder Joe Williams (thigh) and winger Yanic Wildschut (ankle) both remain sidelined.

Match facts

  • Sheffield United haven't completed a league double over Bolton since the 1947-48 season.
  • Bolton have scored just one goal in their past four league meetings with Sheffield United (W1 L3), with current Blades forward Gary Madine scoring the winner in December 2017.
  • Sheffield United have won their previous three home league games, last winning four in a row at Bramall Lane in November 2017.
  • After winning their first two away league games this season, Bolton are winless in their last 12 on the road (D4 L8), losing each of their last five.
  • As manager of Sheffield United, Chris Wilder has lost three games against Bolton in all competitions - against no side has he lost more (also three against Walsall).
  • Bolton winger Sammy Ameobi has been involved in more Championship goals than any other Trotters player this season (6 - 3 goals, 3 assists).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea29118104035541
12Birmingham2991374336740
13Hull29117114138340
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2959153244-1224
23Bolton2958161943-2423
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you