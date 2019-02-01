Championship
Wigan15:00QPR
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Queens Park Rangers

Massimo Luongo in action for Australia
Massimo Luongo had started all 24 of QPR's Championship matches before missing the last four because of international duty with Australia
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Wigan Athletic could give debuts to new signings Danny Fox, Beni Baningime and Leon Clarke.

Anthony Pilkington may return after a bruised ankle and Nick Powell (calf) and Gavin Massey (hamstring) are also making progress.

QPR have midfielder Massimo Luongo available after missing six matches because of international commitments.

Geoff Cameron (ankle), Tomer Hemed (hernia) and Angel Rangel (thigh) are set to miss out again.

Match facts

  • Wigan have won none of their past 10 matches against QPR in all competitions (W0 D4 L6), and have lost four in a row.
  • QPR haven't conceded a goal in any of their previous three visits to the DW Stadium against Wigan in all competitions - two goalless draws and a 1-0 win.
  • Wigan have won just one of their past 10 league games (D2 L7), beating Aston Villa 3-0 in January.
  • QPR have won just one of their previous seven away league games (D3 L3), with that victory coming at Nottingham Forest in December last year.
  • Wigan's Joe Garner has netted three goals in his past five league games, having scored just once in his first 14 this season.
  • This will be QPR boss Steve McClaren's fifth league visit to Wigan - he has lost none of his previous four (W3 D1 L0), facing a different manager each time (Jewell, Coyle, Mackay, Joyce).

Saturday 2nd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea29118104035541
12Birmingham2991374336740
13Hull29117114138340
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2959153244-1224
23Bolton2958161943-2423
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
Find a club, activity or sport near you