Ipswich Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce wins on debut as Owls boss

Lucas Joao has been with Sheffield Wednesday since the summer of 2015

Substitute Lucas Joao gave Steve Bruce a winning start as Sheffield Wednesday manager with a late goal against Ipswich Town.

Adam Reach cut the ball back to leave the striker an easy tap-in and he made no mistake to inflict the home side's third successive Championship defeat.

The Owls carried the greater attacking threat for much of the game, with Fernando Forestieri having a shot beaten away at the near post by goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski and later stabbing wide under pressure from defender Toto Nsiala.

Ipswich did not produce their first effort on target until the 83rd minute, when sub Trevor Chalobah's header from a corner was saved well by Keiren Westwood.

The defeat left Paul Lambert's side still five points adrift at the foot of the table, and eight from safety, while Wednesday climbed a place to 18th.

Bruce decided against a major shake-up of the Wednesday matchday squad, with Rolando Aarons the only one of their three deadline day signings included - and he was only sent on for the final few minutes.

Steven Fletcher and Forestieri were Bruce's preferred combination up front, but it was Joao, who scored both goals in Wednesday's 2-1 home win over Ipswich earlier in the season, who made the difference.

He slotted home his ninth of the season as they won away for only the second time in nine games, and completed a seasonal double over Ipswich for the first time since 2006-07.

Steve Bruce was appointed on 2 January, but Wednesday agreed to delay his arrival until the start of February

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It should've been a lot more comfortable than 1-0 to be brutally honest. We missed some really good chances which on another day could've gone against us.

"But, overall I'm pleased. We were comfortable apart from our finishing.

"There's still a lot to do, let's not get carried away. But, defensively it was good to see and I have to thank the lads who've put in a lot of work on the training pitch to make that happen.

"You've got to make sure you give yourselves a platform and today there were glimpses that that can be more than just in defence."