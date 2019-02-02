Championship
Ipswich0Sheff Wed1

Ipswich Town 0-1 Sheffield Wednesday: Steve Bruce wins on debut as Owls boss

Lucas Joao
Lucas Joao has been with Sheffield Wednesday since the summer of 2015

Substitute Lucas Joao gave Steve Bruce a winning start as Sheffield Wednesday manager with a late goal against Ipswich Town.

Adam Reach cut the ball back to leave the striker an easy tap-in and he made no mistake to inflict the home side's third successive Championship defeat.

The Owls carried the greater attacking threat for much of the game, with Fernando Forestieri having a shot beaten away at the near post by goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski and later stabbing wide under pressure from defender Toto Nsiala.

Ipswich did not produce their first effort on target until the 83rd minute, when sub Trevor Chalobah's header from a corner was saved well by Keiren Westwood.

The defeat left Paul Lambert's side still five points adrift at the foot of the table, and eight from safety, while Wednesday climbed a place to 18th.

Bruce decided against a major shake-up of the Wednesday matchday squad, with Rolando Aarons the only one of their three deadline day signings included - and he was only sent on for the final few minutes.

Steven Fletcher and Forestieri were Bruce's preferred combination up front, but it was Joao, who scored both goals in Wednesday's 2-1 home win over Ipswich earlier in the season, who made the difference.

He slotted home his ninth of the season as they won away for only the second time in nine games, and completed a seasonal double over Ipswich for the first time since 2006-07.

Steve Bruce
Steve Bruce was appointed on 2 January, but Wednesday agreed to delay his arrival until the start of February

Sheffield Wednesday boss Steve Bruce told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"It should've been a lot more comfortable than 1-0 to be brutally honest. We missed some really good chances which on another day could've gone against us.

"But, overall I'm pleased. We were comfortable apart from our finishing.

"There's still a lot to do, let's not get carried away. But, defensively it was good to see and I have to thank the lads who've put in a lot of work on the training pitch to make that happen.

"You've got to make sure you give yourselves a platform and today there were glimpses that that can be more than just in defence."  

Line-ups

Ipswich

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 41Bree
  • 22Nsiala
  • 5Pennington
  • 30Kenlock
  • 15BishopSubstituted forChalobahat 74'minutes
  • 8Skuse
  • 21DownesBooked at 64minsSubstituted forHarrisonat 90+4'minutes
  • 20Sears
  • 45QuanerSubstituted forKeaneat 55'minutes
  • 31Judge

Substitutes

  • 1Gerken
  • 6Chalobah
  • 10Harrison
  • 11Nolan
  • 14Keane
  • 23Dozzell
  • 27Emmanuel

Sheff Wed

  • 1Westwood
  • 2Palmer
  • 15Lees
  • 34Hector
  • 6Fox
  • 10BannanBooked at 61mins
  • 23HutchinsonBooked at 54mins
  • 20Reach
  • 45ForestieriSubstituted forAaronsat 86'minutes
  • 21BoydSubstituted forOnomahat 65'minutes
  • 9FletcherSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Onomah
  • 8Pelupessy
  • 12Thorniley
  • 17Nuhiu
  • 18Lucas João
  • 25Dawson
  • 39Aarons
Referee:
Oliver Langford
Attendance:
16,888

Match Stats

Home TeamIpswichAway TeamSheff Wed
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home2
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home16
Away16

Live Text

Match ends, Ipswich Town 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ipswich Town 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1.

Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).

Josh Onomah (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Rolando Aarons (Sheffield Wednesday).

Substitution

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Ellis Harrison replaces Flynn Downes.

Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).

Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Ipswich Town 0, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Reach.

Attempt saved. Will Keane (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Judge.

Will Keane (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday).

Foul by Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town).

Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Rolando Aarons replaces Fernando Forestieri.

Foul by Will Keane (Ipswich Town).

Michael Hector (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Matthew Pennington (Ipswich Town).

Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Trevoh Chalobah (Ipswich Town) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alan Judge with a cross.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Hector.

Attempt missed. James Bree (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.

Corner, Ipswich Town. Conceded by Michael Hector.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Aristote Nsiala (Ipswich Town) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Liam Palmer (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Will Keane.

Attempt missed. Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Matthew Pennington.

Substitution

Substitution, Ipswich Town. Trevoh Chalobah replaces Teddy Bishop.

Alan Judge (Ipswich Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Josh Onomah (Sheffield Wednesday).

Foul by Cole Skuse (Ipswich Town).

Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Lucas João replaces Steven Fletcher.

Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Michael Hector.

Substitution

Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Josh Onomah replaces George Boyd.

Booking

Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town) is shown the yellow card.

George Boyd (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Flynn Downes (Ipswich Town).

