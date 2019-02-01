Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest
Birmingham City striker Che Adams is free to play after Blues fended off considerable transfer deadline day interest in their 15-goal top scorer.
Left-back Kristian Pedersen serves a one-match suspension after being sent off for two yellow cards in Tuesday's 3-3 draw at Swansea.
Nottingham Forest's Tendayi Darikwa serves the last of his three-match ban.
Newcastle United loan man Jack Colback is also suspended, having collected 11 yellow cards this season.
Michael Dawson is out for up to six weeks after suffering a setback during boss Martin O'Neill's first training session, while Michael Hefele is out for the season with an Achilles problem.
Blues start the day in 12th, on 40 points - just two behind ninth-placed Forest, who have all three of their new signings available, Wolves striker Leo Bonatini, Monaco midfielder Pele and Udinese centre-half Molla Wague,
Match facts
- Birmingham City have won only one of their last seven league matches against Nottingham Forest - the 1-0 victory at St Andrew's in November 2017, when Che Adams got the only goal.
- There have been just five goals scored in the last five Championship meetings between Blues and Forest at St Andrew's.
- This is the fourth consecutive season both Blues and Forest have had a different manager for this game - 2015-16: Gary Rowett and Dougie Freedman; 2016-17: Gianfranco Zola and Philippe Montanier; 2017-18: Steve Cotterill and Mark Warburton; 2018-19: Garry Monk and Martin O'Neill.
- Blues have lost two of their last four home league games, after going unbeaten in their previous 15 at St Andrew's.
- Forest are looking to win back-to-back Championship games for the first time since September 2018.
- New Forest boss Martin O'Neill has won his last six matches against Birmingham in all competitions. He last lost a game with Blues as Norwich City manager in August 1995.