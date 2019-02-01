Championship
Birmingham15:00Nottm Forest
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest

Only four other Championship strikers have scored more goals than the 15 notched by Blues top scorer Che Adams this season
Only four other Championship strikers have scored more goals than the 15 notched by Blues top scorer Che Adams this season
Follow live text coverage on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Birmingham City striker Che Adams is free to play after Blues fended off considerable transfer deadline day interest in their 15-goal top scorer.

Left-back Kristian Pedersen serves a one-match suspension after being sent off for two yellow cards in Tuesday's 3-3 draw at Swansea.

Nottingham Forest's Tendayi Darikwa serves the last of his three-match ban.

Newcastle United loan man Jack Colback is also suspended, having collected 11 yellow cards this season.

Michael Dawson is out for up to six weeks after suffering a setback during boss Martin O'Neill's first training session, while Michael Hefele is out for the season with an Achilles problem.

Blues start the day in 12th, on 40 points - just two behind ninth-placed Forest, who have all three of their new signings available, Wolves striker Leo Bonatini, Monaco midfielder Pele and Udinese centre-half Molla Wague,

Match facts

  • Birmingham City have won only one of their last seven league matches against Nottingham Forest - the 1-0 victory at St Andrew's in November 2017, when Che Adams got the only goal.
  • There have been just five goals scored in the last five Championship meetings between Blues and Forest at St Andrew's.
  • This is the fourth consecutive season both Blues and Forest have had a different manager for this game - 2015-16: Gary Rowett and Dougie Freedman; 2016-17: Gianfranco Zola and Philippe Montanier; 2017-18: Steve Cotterill and Mark Warburton; 2018-19: Garry Monk and Martin O'Neill.
  • Blues have lost two of their last four home league games, after going unbeaten in their previous 15 at St Andrew's.
  • Forest are looking to win back-to-back Championship games for the first time since September 2018.
  • New Forest boss Martin O'Neill has won his last six matches against Birmingham in all competitions. He last lost a game with Blues as Norwich City manager in August 1995.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea29118104035541
12Birmingham2991374336740
13Hull29117114138340
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2959153244-1224
23Bolton2958161943-2423
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you