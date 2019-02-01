Birmingham City v Nottingham Forest

Only four other Championship strikers have scored more goals than the 15 notched by Blues top scorer Che Adams this season

Birmingham City striker Che Adams is free to play after Blues fended off considerable transfer deadline day interest in their 15-goal top scorer.

Left-back Kristian Pedersen serves a one-match suspension after being sent off for two yellow cards in Tuesday's 3-3 draw at Swansea.

Nottingham Forest's Tendayi Darikwa serves the last of his three-match ban.

Newcastle United loan man Jack Colback is also suspended, having collected 11 yellow cards this season.

Michael Dawson is out for up to six weeks after suffering a setback during boss Martin O'Neill's first training session, while Michael Hefele is out for the season with an Achilles problem.

Blues start the day in 12th, on 40 points - just two behind ninth-placed Forest, who have all three of their new signings available, Wolves striker Leo Bonatini, Monaco midfielder Pele and Udinese centre-half Molla Wague,

Match facts