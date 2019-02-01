Bristol City v Swansea City

From the section

Adam Webster missed Bristol City's recent wins against Nottingham Forest and Bolton

Bristol City have centre-half Adam Webster fit after he missed the Robins' last two matches with injury.

Matty Taylor, Liam Walsh and Marley Watkins could also return for Lee Johnson's side, who are bidding for a seventh successive victory.

Swansea City will be without Leroy Few (hamstring), whose proposed move to Aston Villa fell through.

Wayne Routledge remains out, while Tom Carroll, Jefferson Montero and Wilfried Bony all left on transfer deadline day.

Match facts