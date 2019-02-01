Hull City v Stoke City
Hull City have problems in defence, with Reece Burke, Jordy de Wijs and Ondrej Mazuch all absent.
Ex-Birmingham defender Liam Ridgewell has joined the Tigers on a short-term deal, but is lacking match fitness.
Striker Sam Vokes could make his Stoke City debut after arriving on transfer deadline day, with Peter Crouch joining Burnley as part of the deal.
Defender Danny Batth is also set for his first Potters appearance, but midfielder Charlie Adam (calf) is out.
Match facts
- Hull have won one of their last 15 league matches against Stoke (D6 L8), a 2-1 win in November 2009 in the Championship.
- Stoke have won each of their last four league matches against Hull, scoring eight goals and conceding just once.
- Hull have won their last four home league games, scoring 14 goals and conceding just twice. They last won five in a row at the KCOM Stadium in January 2016.
- Stoke are winless in six away league games (D4 L2), since a 1-0 win at Bristol City in October.
- Stoke have failed to score in four of their last six Championship games - as many as they had in their opening 23 league games this season.
- Hull boss Nigel Adkins has never beaten Stoke City as a manager (P4 W0 D1 L3), with all matches coming in league competition. His last home game against them was in November 2007 with Scunthorpe United, a 2-3 defeat.