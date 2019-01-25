Jordan Lukaku, brother of Romelu, will not be joining Newcastle on loan

Jordan Lukaku has played seven times for Belgium but did not make the final squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Newcastle United have confirmed Jordan Lukaku, brother of Manchester United striker Romelu, will not be joining the club on loan.

The Belgian defender was on Tyneside on Friday after being given permission by his current club, Lazio, to travel to the UK.

Newcastle said in a statement that "a loan deal will not be pursued" and Lukaku would return to Rome.

The 24-year-old has played 64 times since joining Lazio in 2016.

He has also played for Anderlecht and Oostende in his native Belgium.

The Magpies added: "We wish Jordan all the best for the future."