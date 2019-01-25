Scottish Cup: Rangers help fund 'incubation system' at Cowdenbeath's Central Park

Cowdenbeath manager Gary Bollan inspects the pitch moments after the cup tie was abandoned

Rangers and Cowdenbeath have jointly funded a pitch "incubation system" to ensure their rescheduled Scottish Cup tie goes ahead on Wednesday.

The Central Park surface fell foul to frost last Friday with the game called off three hours from kick-off.

League Two Cowdenbeath were unhappy at the postponement, with director Tom Ewing saying the club were "hugely disappointed".

The winner will face an away tie against Kilmarnock next month.

"Cowdenbeath FC & @RangersFC have agreed to jointly fund a pitch protection and incubation system to ensure that our @ScottishCup tie goes ahead on Wednesday," said Cowdenbeath on Twitter.

"Grateful thanks go to the @ScottishFA and Rangers for working with us on this initiative for the benefit of all parties."

The 4,300-capacity ground was sold out for a match due to be shown live on TV, with Steven Gerrard's Rangers playing the first game after the Premiership's winter break.

Cowdenbeath felt they had done enough to make sure there was no postponement, with manager Gary Bollan saying: "The decision was taken there and then. Come kick-off time, I think it would have been playable.

"If it was Berwick Rangers, the game would have gone ahead in my opinion."