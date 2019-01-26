Match ends, Marseille 1, Lille 2.
Marseille 1-2 Lille
-
Mario Balotelli scored but his debut for Marseille ended in defeat by Lille - in a match held up for 31 minutes in the second half after a firework thrown by a fan exploded close to two players.
Kevin Strootman and Jordan Amavi escaped unhurt and the referee took both sets of players off the field.
The match had started with a 10-minute strike from home supporters in protest at the club's owners and coach.
An eventful Ligue 1 clash saw players receive nine yellow cards and one red.
Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Balotelli joined Marseille from Nice on a free transfer on Wednesday and appeared as a 74th-minute substitute, but his injury-time consolation came after Nicolas Pepe struck either side of half-time.
Former Newcastle midfielder Florian Thauvin was dismissed for the hosts in the second half for two bookable offences.
Large parts of the stands behind the goals were empty for the opening minutes, except for banners protesting against owner Frank McCourt, president Jacques-Henri Eyraud and coach Rudi Garcia.
The match stopped in the 57th minute as a firework exploded next to Strootman's foot before continuing more than half an hour later.
And the drama was not over, with the game ending as Marseille players criticised referee Amaury Delerue and some fans invaded the pitch.
Marseille have won only once since late November and in that time have been eliminated from three cup competitions and dropped to seventh in the league.
Line-ups
Marseille
- 30Mandanda
- 4KamaraBooked at 18minsSubstituted forBalotelliat 74'minutes
- 6Pires da FonsecaBooked at 90mins
- 19DiasBooked at 45mins
- 17Sarr
- 27Lopez
- 12StrootmanBooked at 45mins
- 18AmaviSubstituted forRocchiaat 88'minutes
- 26ThauvinBooked at 67mins
- 11MitroglouSubstituted forN'Jieat 74'minutes
- 7RadonjicBooked at 73mins
Substitutes
- 9Balotelli
- 14N'Jie
- 15Caleta-Car
- 16Pelé
- 20Rocchia
- 22Sertic
- 28Germain
Lille
- 16Maignan
- 17Zeki ÇelikSubstituted forPiedat 49'minutes
- 6José Fonte
- 5SoumaoroBooked at 50mins
- 3Kone
- 23Mendes Ribeiro
- 8da Silva RochaBooked at 70mins
- 19PepeSubstituted forRemyat 90+5'minutes
- 12Ikone
- 14Bamba
- 7da Conceição LeãoBooked at 66minsSubstituted forSoumareat 88'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Jakubech
- 4dos Santos Magalhães
- 9Remy
- 11de Araujo Guimarães Neto
- 22Dabila
- 24Soumare
- 26Pied
- Referee:
- Amaury Delerue
- Attendance:
- 43,845
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away3
- Corners
- Home9
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away7
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Marseille 1, Lille 2.
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 1, Lille 2. Mario Balotelli (Marseille) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Kevin Strootman with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Adama Soumaoro.
Attempt blocked. Bouna Sarr (Marseille) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Maxime Lopez with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Loïc Remy replaces Nicolas Pepe.
Goal!
Goal! Marseille 0, Lille 2. Nicolas Pepe (Lille) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jonathan Ikone following a fast break.
Corner, Marseille. Conceded by Mike Maignan.
Attempt saved. Clinton N'Jie (Marseille) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kevin Strootman with a cross.
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Clinton N'Jie with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Thiago Mendes (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Booking
Rolando (Marseille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Rolando (Marseille).
Attempt blocked. Mario Balotelli (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Clinton N'Jie.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Christopher Rocchia replaces Jordan Amavi.
Substitution
Substitution, Lille. Boubakary Soumare replaces Rafael Leão.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Bamba (Lille) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Rafael Leão.
Corner, Lille. Conceded by Luiz Gustavo.
Attempt missed. Rafael Leão (Lille) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Ikone.
Attempt saved. Jordan Amavi (Marseille) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Nicolas Pepe (Lille) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Jonathan Ikone following a fast break.
Jonathan Bamba (Lille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bouna Sarr (Marseille).
Foul by Jonathan Ikone (Lille).
Jordan Amavi (Marseille) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Mario Balotelli (Marseille) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Bouna Sarr.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Clinton N'Jie replaces Kostas Mitroglou.
Substitution
Substitution, Marseille. Mario Balotelli replaces Boubacar Kamara.
Booking
Nemanja Radonjic (Marseille) is shown the yellow card.
Nicolas Pepe (Lille) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kevin Strootman (Marseille).
Booking
Xeka (Lille) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt missed. Maxime Lopez (Marseille) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Kostas Mitroglou.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Youssouf Kone (Lille) because of an injury.
Delay in match (Marseille).
Dismissal
Florian Thauvin (Marseille) is shown the red card.
Youssouf Kone (Lille) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Florian Thauvin (Marseille).