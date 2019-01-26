Marseille 1-2 Lille

Kevin Strootman and Jordan Amavi were the two Marseille players closest to the firework

Mario Balotelli scored but his debut for Marseille ended in defeat by Lille - in a match held up for 31 minutes in the second half after a firework thrown by a fan exploded close to two players.

Kevin Strootman and Jordan Amavi escaped unhurt and the referee took both sets of players off the field.

The match had started with a 10-minute strike from home supporters in protest at the club's owners and coach.

An eventful Ligue 1 clash saw players receive nine yellow cards and one red.

Former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Balotelli joined Marseille from Nice on a free transfer on Wednesday and appeared as a 74th-minute substitute, but his injury-time consolation came after Nicolas Pepe struck either side of half-time.

Former Newcastle midfielder Florian Thauvin was dismissed for the hosts in the second half for two bookable offences.

Large parts of the stands behind the goals were empty for the opening minutes, except for banners protesting against owner Frank McCourt, president Jacques-Henri Eyraud and coach Rudi Garcia.

The match stopped in the 57th minute as a firework exploded next to Strootman's foot before continuing more than half an hour later.

And the drama was not over, with the game ending as Marseille players criticised referee Amaury Delerue and some fans invaded the pitch.

Marseille have won only once since late November and in that time have been eliminated from three cup competitions and dropped to seventh in the league.

Almost a whole stand was empty before the game

Balotelli's debut for Marseille ended in defeat