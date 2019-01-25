Asian Cup - Quarter-final
South Korea0Qatar1

Asian Cup: South Korea knocked out by Qatar in quarter-finals

Qatar's Abdelaziz Hatim celebrates
Qatar had never reached the semi-finals before

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will return from the Asian Cup earlier than anticipated after his South Korea team were surprisingly knocked out by Qatar in the quarter-finals.

2022 World Cup hosts Qatar reached the final four for the first time thanks to Abdelaziz Hatim's late winner.

Son played the full 90 minutes but will now return to the UK.

His availability will boost Tottenham's attacking options in the absence of injured duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Qatar, who will face Argentina in this summer's Copa America, will now play hosts UAE in the semis.

"I know many people expected big things of us. I'm so upset that I haven't been able to produce my best," said Son, 26.

"It's a reminder to us that there are no teams in Asia we can take lightly,"

Qatar's semi-final opponents UAE produced their own upset, recording a 1-0 victory over defending champions Australia.

Spurs play Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.

Line-ups

South Korea

  • 1Kim Seung-gyu
  • 2Lee Yong
  • 4KimBooked at 9mins
  • 19Kim Young-Gwon
  • 3Kim
  • 5Jung Woo-YoungBooked at 51mins
  • 8Ju Se-JongSubstituted forJiat 82'minutes
  • 7Son Heung-Min
  • 6HwangSubstituted forKoo Ja-Cheolat 74'minutes
  • 17LeeSubstituted forLee Seung-Wooat 84'minutes
  • 18Hwang

Substitutes

  • 9Ji
  • 10Lee Jae-Sung
  • 11Hwang Hee-Chan
  • 12Lee Seung-Woo
  • 13Koo Ja-Cheol
  • 14Hong Chul
  • 15Jung Seung-Hyun
  • 20Kwon
  • 21Kim Jin-hyeon
  • 22Kim
  • 23Cho Hyun-Woo

Qatar

  • 1Al Sheeb
  • 2Carvalho Deus Correia
  • 15Al RawiBooked at 40mins
  • 16Khoukhi
  • 4Salman
  • 18Rashid Abdallah Al-Ali
  • 10Al HaydosSubstituted forBoudiafat 90'minutes
  • 14Al Hajri
  • 6HatimBooked at 37mins
  • 11Afif
  • 19Zainalabiddin AbdullaSubstituted forAl Aaeldin Abdelmotaalat 90+5'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Al Aaeldin Abdelmotaal
  • 8Khaleefa Hamid
  • 9Mohammed
  • 12Boudiaf
  • 13Al Muhaza
  • 17Fahmi Mostafa
  • 20Afif Yahya
  • 21Mohamed Ali
  • 22Albakri
Referee:
Ravshan Irmatov
Attendance:
13,791

Match Stats

Home TeamSouth KoreaAway TeamQatar
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home10
Away11
Shots on Target
Home2
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home16
Away14

As It Stood

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1UAE31204225
2Thailand311135-24
3Bahrain31112204
4India31024403

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Jordan32103037
2Australia32016336
3Palestine302103-32
4Syria301225-31

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1South Korea33004049
2China32015326
3Kyrgyzstan31024403
4Philippines300317-60

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Iran32107077
2Iraq32106247
3Vietnam310245-13
4Yemen3003010-100

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Qatar3300100109
2Saudi Arabia32016246
3Lebanon310245-13
4North Korea3003114-130

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Japan33006339
2Uzbekistan32017346
3Oman31024403
4Turkmenistan3003310-70
View full Asian Cup tables

