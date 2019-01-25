Asian Cup: South Korea knocked out by Qatar in quarter-finals
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will return from the Asian Cup earlier than anticipated after his South Korea team were surprisingly knocked out by Qatar in the quarter-finals.
2022 World Cup hosts Qatar reached the final four for the first time thanks to Abdelaziz Hatim's late winner.
Son played the full 90 minutes but will now return to the UK.
His availability will boost Tottenham's attacking options in the absence of injured duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli.
Qatar, who will face Argentina in this summer's Copa America, will now play hosts UAE in the semis.
"I know many people expected big things of us. I'm so upset that I haven't been able to produce my best," said Son, 26.
"It's a reminder to us that there are no teams in Asia we can take lightly,"
Qatar's semi-final opponents UAE produced their own upset, recording a 1-0 victory over defending champions Australia.
Spurs play Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.
Line-ups
South Korea
- 1Kim Seung-gyu
- 2Lee Yong
- 4KimBooked at 9mins
- 19Kim Young-Gwon
- 3Kim
- 5Jung Woo-YoungBooked at 51mins
- 8Ju Se-JongSubstituted forJiat 82'minutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 6HwangSubstituted forKoo Ja-Cheolat 74'minutes
- 17LeeSubstituted forLee Seung-Wooat 84'minutes
- 18Hwang
Substitutes
- 9Ji
- 10Lee Jae-Sung
- 11Hwang Hee-Chan
- 12Lee Seung-Woo
- 13Koo Ja-Cheol
- 14Hong Chul
- 15Jung Seung-Hyun
- 20Kwon
- 21Kim Jin-hyeon
- 22Kim
- 23Cho Hyun-Woo
Qatar
- 1Al Sheeb
- 2Carvalho Deus Correia
- 15Al RawiBooked at 40mins
- 16Khoukhi
- 4Salman
- 18Rashid Abdallah Al-Ali
- 10Al HaydosSubstituted forBoudiafat 90'minutes
- 14Al Hajri
- 6HatimBooked at 37mins
- 11Afif
- 19Zainalabiddin AbdullaSubstituted forAl Aaeldin Abdelmotaalat 90+5'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Al Aaeldin Abdelmotaal
- 8Khaleefa Hamid
- 9Mohammed
- 12Boudiaf
- 13Al Muhaza
- 17Fahmi Mostafa
- 20Afif Yahya
- 21Mohamed Ali
- 22Albakri
- Referee:
- Ravshan Irmatov
- Attendance:
- 13,791
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away14