Asian Cup: South Korea knocked out by Qatar in quarter-finals

Qatar had never reached the semi-finals before

Tottenham forward Son Heung-min will return from the Asian Cup earlier than anticipated after his South Korea team were surprisingly knocked out by Qatar in the quarter-finals.

2022 World Cup hosts Qatar reached the final four for the first time thanks to Abdelaziz Hatim's late winner.

Son played the full 90 minutes but will now return to the UK.

His availability will boost Tottenham's attacking options in the absence of injured duo Harry Kane and Dele Alli.

Qatar, who will face Argentina in this summer's Copa America, will now play hosts UAE in the semis.

"I know many people expected big things of us. I'm so upset that I haven't been able to produce my best," said Son, 26.

"It's a reminder to us that there are no teams in Asia we can take lightly,"

Qatar's semi-final opponents UAE produced their own upset, recording a 1-0 victory over defending champions Australia.

Spurs play Crystal Palace in the FA Cup fourth round on Sunday.