Linfield sign Czech striker Marek Cervenka on loan until end of season

Linfield manager David Healy with new signing Marek Cervenka

Linfield have signed Czech striker Marek Cervenka on loan from FK Teplice until the end of the season.

The signing of the 26-year-old is subject to international clearance so he may not be available for Monday's game against Glentoran at Windsor Park.

"He's an experienced player who has also played for Slavia Prague so he comes to us with good pedigree," said Linfield manager David Healy.

"Marek was with us for a week earlier this month and impressed in training."

"He also impressed in a behind closed doors training game against Portadown at New Midgley Park."

Linfield enjoy a six-point lead at the top of the Irish Premiership table and face cup finals against Crusaders and Ballymena United in the next three weeks, as well as an Irish Cup sixth-round tie with the Crues.

"Marek will strengthen our squad and increase our striking options as we look ahead to a number of huge games in the coming weeks.

"His signing will increase the competition for places within the squad and he's keen to impress and show his quality during his time with us."