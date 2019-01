FA Cup: Arsenal 1-3 Man Utd - how did you rate the players?

From the section

Romelu Lukaku registered two assists as Manchester United progressed to the FA Cup fifth round

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made it eight straight wins as Manchester United interim boss as his in-form side beat Arsenal in the FA Cup fourth round.

And it was forward Romelu Lukaku who impressed you the most at Emirates Stadium - ahead of team-mates Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba.

You picked Aaron Ramsey as Arsenal's best performer - the only member of Unai Emery's side to rate higher than a six out of 10.

Here's how you rated the players.