Euro 2020: Northern Ireland to play qualifier against Germany in Frankfurt

Northern Ireland and Germany last met in October 2017

Northern Ireland will bring their Euro 2020 Group C qualifying campaign to a close against Germany in Frankfurt on 19 November.

Michael O'Neill's side will travel to the 48,500 capacity Commerzbank-Arena three days after facing the Netherlands in Rotterdam.

Germany won 3-1 when the sides last met in the World Cup 2018 qualifiers.

Northern Ireland begin their qualifying campaign at home to Estonia on 21 March.

Their final fixture is now set to take place in the home of Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Having suffered relegation from tier one during their inaugural Nations League campaign last year, Germany were put into pot two for the Euro 2020 qualifying draw.

Northern Ireland's Group C fixtures

Despite recent poor form the 2014 World Cup champions will be heavily fancied to vie with the top-seeded Dutch for top spot in Group C.

Northern Ireland, who have finished first and second in their last two qualifying campaigns, face a tough finish this time around with four games against the Netherlands and Germany.

O'Neill's side lost 2-0 when they travelled to Hanover in 2016, having fallen to a 1-0 defeat to the same opponent at Euro 2016 just four months earlier.