Moussa Wague: Senegal’s Barcelona B defender handed four-match ban

By Oluwashina Okeleji

Football Writer, Nigeria

Moussa Wague
Senegal international defender Moussa Wague

Senegal international defender Moussa Wague has been handed a four-match ban by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), after he was sent off during Barcelona B's 1-0 defeat at Ejea on Sunday.

The 20-year-old was shown a straight red card after he was involved in a clash with a spectator, and then swiftly apologised for what he called a "moment of anger", claiming his reaction was the result of "numerous and repeated racist insults."

According to the match notes of referee Gorka Mazo, Wague was sent off for "hitting a spectator in the face when trying to snatch a ball, when the ball was not in play."

Subsequently, the RFEF has issued a heavy punishment, however, according to a violation of article 100 of its disciplinary code, relating to "conduct contrary to good sportsmanship when it is deemed serious."

The penalty can be a ban of between four to 10 games.

Wague is still awaiting his debut for the Barcelona senior side and so far has played 11 times for the B team since his move from Belgian club KAS Eupen last year.

He was an unused substitute as Barcelona lost 2-1 at Levante in the first leg of their Copa del Rey last 16 tie earlier in January.

A product of Qatar's Aspire Academy, Wague scored his first international goal for Senegal in a 2-2 draw with Japan in their Group H match at the 2018 World Cup - to make him Africa's youngest-ever goalscorer at the tournament.

