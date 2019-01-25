Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum catches fan tweeting about him

Ben got a photo with Georginio Wijnaldum upon landing in Liverpool

Imagine writing a tweet about a Premier League footballer - and then being caught red-handed by the man himself.

Well that's exactly how Ben's Friday panned out.

Having spotted Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum on board his easyJet flight from Amsterdam to Liverpool, Ben did exactly what any 20-something would do - he told the world about it on social media.

"I'm 99% sure Georginio Wijnaldum is on my easyJet flight," typed Feyenoord fan Ben.

"Am I going to embarrass myself by saying Feyenoord with an awkward thumbs up on the way out? Almost certainly."

Unfortunately for him, Netherlands international Wijnaldum - who used to play for Feyenoord - was lurking just behind and saw every word he typed.

And then, of course, he shared it with his 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

"I saw he caught me just before we took off and we had a laugh about it," Ben told BBC Sport.

"When we got off I showed him my Twitter mentions exploding and he was laughing."

Wijnaldum started his career at Feyenoord and enjoyed spells at PSV and Newcastle before joining Liverpool in 2016.

But it appears the 28-year-old still holds a lot of affection for his first club.

"We spoke about the Feyenoord-Ajax game on Sunday and he mentioned he'd be watching after training," Ben said.

"Honestly I was pretty embarrassed about it but he couldn't have been nicer, really top guy. He had photos with plenty of fans. I forgive him for killing my Twitter mentions."

Just goes to show, Ben, you never know who's watching over your shoulder...