Cedric Soares: Southampton defender joins Inter Milan on loan

Soares scored his first Premier League goal in December in Southampton's 2-2 draw with Manchester United

Southampton defender Cedric Soares has joined Inter Milan on loan for the rest of the season, with an option to buy the player for £9.5m in the summer.

The 27-year-old right-back has played more than 100 games and scored twice since joining the Saints in 2015.

Portugal international Soares' arrival has been prompted by Inter's injury concerns over Sime Vrsaljko, who is on loan from Atletico Madrid.

Inter considered alternatives including Manchester United's Matteo Darmian.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.