Scottish Gossip: Oliver Burke, Celtic, Rangers, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen, Motherwell

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Oliver Burke has opened the door for a permanent move to Celtic after admitting he is loving every minute of his loan spell with the Scottish champions. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock are close to completing an 18-month deal for defender Alex Bruce as the 34-year-old negotiates a release from Wigan. (Daily Record)

Motherwell are weighing up a loan move for Rangers midfielder Jordan Rossiter after the Ibrox club knocked back an approach from Dundee United. (Daily Express, print edition)

Rangers plan to sign former Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Firth, 22 from Barrow in the National League. (Sun)

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has warned his players that none of them is assured of a starting XI place if they slip below standards set this season. (Scotsman)

Red-hot Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove warns Premiership rivals they haven't even seen the full force of the Dons yet this season. (Daily Record)

Hibernian defender Paul Hanlon hopes new recruits can breathe fresh life into the underperforming Easter Road side. (Scotsman)

Oliver Burke reveals he is studying videos of Barcelona superstar Luis Suarez as he tries to transform himself into a Celtic hero. (Sun)

Teenage midfielder David Turnbull wants to stay at Motherwell as he reveals talks over a new deal are going well. (Sun)

Aaron Hughes will get minimal game time as his Hearts contract runs down, but manager Craig Levein insists the veteran Northern Irishman is vital for his influence on younger players. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Former Kilmarnock boss Lee McCulloch hopes he can help Dundee United reclaim their Premiership place after joining Robbie Neilson's Tannadice coaching staff. (Herald)

Morton manager Jonatan Johansson wants to take Rangers pair Robby McCrorie and Andrew Dallas on loan. (Sun)