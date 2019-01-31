Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock19:45Hearts
Venue: Rugby Park

Kilmarnock v Heart of Midlothian

  • Kilmarnock have lost two of their past three home league games against Hearts (W1), although they haven't lost back-to-back such matches against them in the top-flight since January 2011 (three straight defeats).
  • Hearts have won just one of their past five league meetings with Kilmarnock (D1 L3), a 1-0 win in August 2018.
  • Kilmarnock are currently enjoying a run of five straight home league wins - they have never previously win six in a row on home soil in the Scottish Premiership.
  • Hearts have won three of their past four league games (L1), as many as their previous 12 combined (W3 D2 L7).
  • Kilmarnock's Jordan Jones has scored three goals in his past four league games - he had only scored three across his last 43 Scottish Premiership appearances before this.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic23163455144151
2Rangers23136447182945
3Kilmarnock23136434211345
4Aberdeen23134637241343
5Hearts2312382928139
6St Johnstone2311482628-237
7Hibernian238873324932
8Livingston238692623330
9Motherwell2383122233-1127
10Hamilton2342171449-3514
11Dundee2334161748-3113
12St Mirren2333171646-3012
View full Scottish Premiership table

