Preston North End v Derby County

Derby County manager Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard's Derby will move up to fifth in the Championship if they beat Preston on Friday
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Preston North End expect to have captain Tom Clarke back for the visit of Derby County.

The defender has resumed training after a calf problem, but forward Louis Moult is out with a hamstring injury.

Derby are without goalkeeper Scott Carson and midfielder Mason Mount because of injuries, while full-back Jayden Bogle is suspended.

Ex-England left-back Ashley Cole is not quite ready to be considered for a first start since joining the Rams.

Midfielder Andy King, who joined on loan from Leicester City on transfer deadline day, could be included in the squad.

Match facts

  • Preston are winless in 11 league matches against Derby (W0 D3 L8) since a 2-0 win in December 2008, which was the last time these sides met on a Friday.
  • Derby have conceded just one goal in their last six Championship matches against Preston (W4 D2 L0), keeping clean sheets in each of their last three games.
  • Preston have only lost two of their last 29 league matches in February (W17 D10), though they did lose their last such match in the month, a 0-1 defeat to Ipswich Town.
  • Preston have won their last two Championship games, last winning three in a row in the same season in December 2017.
  • Derby have alternated between victory and defeat in their last six away league games (W3 L3), while losing at Leeds last time out.
  • Preston's Brad Potts has scored in his last two Championship games - he's never scored in three consecutive games in his Football League career.

Friday 1st February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leeds29176649311857
2Norwich29159554381654
3Sheff Utd29156848311751
4West Brom28148657352250
5Middlesbrough281211531201147
6Derby2813784035546
7Bristol City2812883529644
8Blackburn29111084041-143
9Nottm Forest29101274233942
10Aston Villa29101275346742
11Swansea29118104035541
12Birmingham2991374336740
13Hull29117114138340
14QPR28116113439-539
15Stoke2991193337-438
16Preston2999114545036
17Sheff Wed2898113345-1235
18Brentford28810104339434
19Millwall2878133444-1029
20Wigan2985162944-1529
21Rotherham29510142848-2025
22Reading2959153244-1224
23Bolton2958161943-2423
24Ipswich2939172350-2718
