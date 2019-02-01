Preston North End v Derby County
Preston North End expect to have captain Tom Clarke back for the visit of Derby County.
The defender has resumed training after a calf problem, but forward Louis Moult is out with a hamstring injury.
Derby are without goalkeeper Scott Carson and midfielder Mason Mount because of injuries, while full-back Jayden Bogle is suspended.
Ex-England left-back Ashley Cole is not quite ready to be considered for a first start since joining the Rams.
Midfielder Andy King, who joined on loan from Leicester City on transfer deadline day, could be included in the squad.
Match facts
- Preston are winless in 11 league matches against Derby (W0 D3 L8) since a 2-0 win in December 2008, which was the last time these sides met on a Friday.
- Derby have conceded just one goal in their last six Championship matches against Preston (W4 D2 L0), keeping clean sheets in each of their last three games.
- Preston have only lost two of their last 29 league matches in February (W17 D10), though they did lose their last such match in the month, a 0-1 defeat to Ipswich Town.
- Preston have won their last two Championship games, last winning three in a row in the same season in December 2017.
- Derby have alternated between victory and defeat in their last six away league games (W3 L3), while losing at Leeds last time out.
- Preston's Brad Potts has scored in his last two Championship games - he's never scored in three consecutive games in his Football League career.