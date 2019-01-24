Dundee United: Bournemouth teenager Charlie Seaman signs on loan

Robbie Neilson says Charlie Seaman will "add quality" to Dundee United's right-hand side

Dundee United have signed teenage Bournemouth defender Charlie Seaman on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old attacking right-back has yet to make his first-team debut for the English Premier League club.

However United head coach Robbie Neilson says Seaman is an "exciting" prospect.

"I am pleased to get it over the line. We have had him watched and he is highly-rated and will add quality to the right side of our team," he said.