Cenk Tosun: Crystal Palace want Everton striker on loan
Crystal Palace are interested in signing Everton striker Cenk Tosun on loan until the end of the season.
The 27-year-old Turkey international joined the Toffees from Besiktas for £27m in January 2018.
He scored five goals in 14 appearances last season, but has managed only two in 19 games this campaign having been largely used as a substitute.
Everton have already sent Senegal forward Oumar Niasse out on loan to Cardiff during this transfer window.