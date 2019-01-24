Forest Green Rovers: Defender Udoka Godwin-Malife joins from Oxford City

Four to five clubs were keen on signing Udoka Godwin-Malife, Rovers boss Mark Cooper revealed

Forest Green Rovers have signed defender Udoka Godwin-Malife from National League South club Oxford City.

The 18-year-old joins on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

"He's a player who's been on our radar for a while," Forest Green manager Mark Cooper told BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

"We've watched a lot of Oxford City games and I've watched him myself twice. There was some real interest coming in from other clubs and we didn't want to lose out on him."

