Abi Harrison: Bristol City sign Scotland international from Hibernian Ladies

Abi Harrison scored 33 goals in 26 appearances in 2018
Bristol City Women have signed prolific Scotland striker Abi Harrison from Scottish side Hibernian Ladies.

The 21-year-old scored 95 goals in 113 appearances for Hibs and netted five hat-tricks in 2018.

Harrison has made one appearance for Scotland in a friendly against Russia in 2018 but is also eligible to play for England as well as Jamaica.

"I'm really excited to get started, professional football has been a dream of mine from a young age," she said.

Bristol City are sixth in the Women's Super League table with 18 points from 12 matches.

