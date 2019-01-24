Taylor Curran: Swindon Town sign young defender from Southend United

Richie Wellens' Swindon Town side are 11th in League Two, six points off the play-off places

Swindon Town have signed defender Taylor Curran from League One side Southend United on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old did not make a senior appearance for the Shrimpers and spent time on loan at Braintree this term.

"I'm looking forward to it - I got told on Friday that it was happening and it's just been about getting it done since then," Curran said.

"I'm still 18 so it's pretty unbelievable and I'm over the moon."

