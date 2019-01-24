Darren McCauley: Winger signs for Inverness Caledonian Thistle from Coleraine

McCauley hasn't played for Coleraine since being transfer-listed on 4 January

Darren McCauley has signed for Scottish Championship side Inverness Caledonian Thistle from Coleraine.

The winger's move, subject to international clearance, comes just over three weeks after he was transfer-listed by the Bannsiders.

McCauley, who scored in the final as Coleraine lifted the Irish Cup last season, rejected a new contract to remain at the Showgrounds.

The 27-year-old had also held talks with hometown club Derry City.

He was a focal part of Oran Kearney's Coleraine side which came desperately close to winning the Irish Premiership last season, missing out on the final day of the season in April.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international scored 45 goals in 176 appearances across two spells at Ballycastle Road.

He has scored seven league goals for Coleraine this season, but hasn't played for the club since being made available to other clubs on 4 January.