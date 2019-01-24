Luke Bolton: Manchester City youngster joins Wycombe Wanderers on loan

Luke Bolton played on Manchester City's pre-season tour to the United States

Manchester City's England youth winger Luke Bolton has joined Wycombe on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the City first team.

But he has been included in City's Champions League squad and was on the bench for his side's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg win at Burton Albion on Wednesday.

Bolton was also part of the England Under-20 side that won the Toulon tournament in the summer of 2017.

"It's a massive coup for us to be able to bring a player of Luke's calibre to the club," League One Wycombe's manager Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.

"He's lightning quick, very direct and the type of player that will entertain and get the supporters on their feet.

"I know there were a few other clubs higher up the ladder looking at him and trying to sign him, but City have entrusted him with us and we're very appreciative to them for doing so."

